Valley News Dispatch

Benjamin Street bridge in Curtisville, West Deer to reopen Friday

Tom Yerace | Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 7:18 p.m.

Updated 27 minutes ago

The Benjamin Street bridge in West Deer is set to reopen Friday.

The bridge spans Little Deer Creek in the township's Curtisville area. It has been closed since early June.

The final work included guardrail installation on the bridge. Township Manager Daniel Mator said Thursday that the road is still blocked off, but should be open by Friday morning.

Bioni Drilling is the contractor for the project.

Originally, the project cost was $83,000. However, that increased by $5,000 due to additional work that needed to be done.

That was for additional concrete to raise the height of the angled “wing walls” along the creek banks on either side under the bridge by 2 feet, according to Township Engineer Scott Shoup. He said the additional concrete was needed because of poor soil conditions.

“I was seriously concerned that we would lose the road if we did not install those walls,” he said.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer. Madasyn Czebiniak contributed to this report.

