Backpacks filled with supplies help Highlands kids prepare for school

A backpack full of school supplies was a trove of treasures for 5-year-old Rori Zier.

Markers, pencils and a container to put them in thrilled her.

The mint toothpaste, not so much.

“You can have the toothpaste,” she told her mom, Amanda Zier.

Rori was one of hundreds of Highlands School District students who started getting ready for the new school year at the annual Paul Field Memorial “Back 2 School” Bash at the Salvation Army's Allegheny Valley Worship & Service Center in Brackenridge.

Rori is going to be starting kindergarten soon.

“I think it's amazing. It's a great opportunity for the kids,” Amanda Zier said of the event. “It's like Christmas, they're so excited.”

But her feelings are mixed about her oldest heading off to school.

“I'm sad, but excited,” she said. “It's nice to see her growing up, but it's also sad.”

The event is held in memory of Georgetta Field's husband, who died in 2008.

This year, there were about 450 backpacks to give out, full of age-appropriate school supplies. Nearly 400 had pre-registered — more than double how many there was in 2009.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” she said.

The bash got started after Paul Field's passing, after which his family found he had boxes of school supplies stashed away. His daughter, Megan Field, had the idea to give them to the Salvation Army.

In addition to backpacks, the event included food, entertainment and music. There was face painting, cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.

Kids were also able to get their teeth checked and their hair cut.

Highlands High School physical education teacher Kathy Black was among teachers and principals who volunteered to run the event.

“This is fantastic,” she said. “It's great for the community.”

Black said she didn't realize the event had been held for so many years.

“I'm seeing a lot of former students come through with their kids,” she said. “It's nice to be here.”

Kate Panizzi, owner of Hair Together in Natrona Heights, Harrison, was among several stylists cutting students' hair. It was her first time at the event.

“I grew up in the projects when I was a kid,” she said. “I know things are tough. It's nice to be out of the salon and helping the community and giving back.”

Georgetta Field said her husband would be thrilled to see the kids having such a good time.

“We hope the kids know that somebody loves them, somebody cares about them,” she said.

