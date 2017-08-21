Oakmont police probe attempted child abduction
Oakmont police are investigating a reported attempt by a man to abduct a child Sunday night at Riverside Park.
A woman told police that a man tried to take her 1 1⁄2-year-old son between 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The man, described as “39 to 45,” left when confronted by the woman, police said.
The suspect had short, brown hair with grey on the sides. He was unshaven. Police said he was of average build but looked out of shape.
He was wearing black running shorts and a dark blue, sleeveless top with different colors on the front. The man was last seen walking toward a field from the lower park area, near the Second Street parking lot.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakmont police by calling 911, Police Chief Michael Ford said.
