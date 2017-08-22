Brackenridge's water violated standards in July

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Brackenridge has exceeded the federal limit for trihalomethanes in its drinking water.

A notice on the borough's website indicates that the Brackenridge Borough Water Treatment Plant “recently violated a drinking water standard” for trihalomethanes, however, it is not an “immediate risk.”

“If it had been, you would have been notified immediately,” the notice said.

Trihalomethanes are cancer-causing chemicals that form when organic compounds in water combine with chlorine. They are a common by-product of using chlorine to disinfect drinking water.

Drinking water with the elevated trihalomethane levels over a long period of time can lead to cancer and other health problems.

According to the notice, samples gathered from two locations in July tested above the federal limit at 82 parts per billion and 84 parts per billion respectively.

“The standard for trihalomethanes is 80 (parts per billion) based on a locational running annual average,” the notice said. “The locational running annual average is determined by taking the four most recent quarterly results at a location and averaging them together.”

To combat the issue, the plant said it would be using chloramines as opposed to chlorine to disinfect its water during warmer months when trihalomethane levels are higher. Chloramines can disinfect drinking water and produce fewer trihalomethanes.

Water plant operator Nick Colledge said the Department of Environmental Protection originally approved a building permit to install the system in December 2016.

The system was supposed to be ready by June, but Colledge said there some discrepancies with the permit process, which led to a delay in installing the system.

“The DEP decided they wanted to look into it some more so they told us to hold off and then they re-issued the construction permit again at the end of May,” Colledge said. “The little bit of a hold up in between there backed everything up because we had some of the stuff ordered, but not all of it. We didn't want to start ordering anymore until we knew for sure the department was going to be OK.”

Colledge said the system should be installed in the next week or two, “then, hopefully, the DEP will be here to inspect it and issue a permit in 30 days.”

Colledge said the system could be online by the end of September or beginning of October. If the permitting is delayed again, the system won't be functional until spring.

News of the proposed switch resulted in public outcry from residents who expressed concerns about lead potentially leaching out of pipes and into the water supply.

Chloramines can be more corrosive than chlorine, allowing lead in pipes to be released into the water.

Colledge previously said chloramines were the most cost-effective option for the borough to reduce trihalomethanes. He said the borough doesn't have any lead service lines.

Water treated with chloramines is safe to drink. Chloramines have been used by numerous water systems for almost 90 years, and their use is closely regulated, according to the DEP.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.