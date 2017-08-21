Former hospital in Tarentum being razed for Family Dollar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former Allegheny Valley General Hospital site along West Seventh Avenue in Tarentum is being razed to make way for a new Family Dollar store .

Borough manager Mike Gutonski said the borough made an agreement with Family Dollar to tear down the building at 114 W. Seventh Ave. because discount store officials were worried that the building would impede the view of the store from the Tarentum Bridge.

The building is down the street from the proposed discount store, which will be on the corner of Center Street and West Seventh.

Tarentum paid roughly $60,000 to tear the building down, Gutonski said. The price included demolition costs as well as asbestos abatement.

Allegheny Valley General Hospital, now known as Allegheny Valley Hospital, operated in two Tarentum locations before it moved to Natrona Heights, according to Cindy Homburg, Tarentum's self-appointed historian. The locations were along Second Avenue and West Seventh Avenue.

Homburg said there was a need for a hospital in the area because of several epidemics that were attributed to poor drinking water, which eventually paved the way for towns to have their own water departments to purify the water.

The medical facility was chartered in April 1906, Homburg said. It opened at 614 Second Ave., which was a former house. Allegheny County real estate records show that property now is vacant land.

The hospital began seeing patients in January 1909, Homburg said. They were charged $10 for the first week and $7 for every subsequent week they stayed at the hospital. The hospital also had one private room that cost $15.

“You can't even walk in a door now for $10,” Homburg said.

The hospital's second location along West Seventh Avenue was built by PPG Industries founder John B. Ford to be used as an employee infirmary. A PPG staff doctor also lived there.

The hospital bought the building in October 1909 and moved patients there in August 1910, Homburg said. It was renovated by contractor Meyers & Sefton.

The basement contained a morgue and laundry rooms; the first floor had a kitchen and dining area, general office, drug room and wards; and the third floor was for medical staff, Homburg said.

“This is a real landmark,” Homburg said. “If it (hadn't) been for John Ford, we would have never had PPG, and therefore we would have never had that building and not had that hospital there.”

The West Seventh Avenue building saw patients from August 1910 to June 1919, Homburg said. More than 100 were admitted in 1912, and 513 were admitted in 1913. Its operating cost was more than $15,000 per year.

Gutonski said the building looks different now than it did in historic photos because an auto parts store used to be there. Homburg also said she remembers the building as an auto parts store with apartments on top.

“They extended out the building,” Gutonski explained. “They removed the retaining wall, and then they built out so they could put the storefront in.”

The hospital eventually moved to Carlisle Street in Natrona Heights, where it still operates. It was dedicated in May 1919, Homburg said.

The Family Dollar will be roughly 8,300 square feet and feature a 3,000-square-foot parking lot with 22 spaces. The entrance to the parking lot will be off West Seventh.

Gutonski said work on the Family Dollar should start by September.

“They are hoping to close the first week or so of September on the property, and they will immediately start as soon as they close,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.