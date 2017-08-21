Armstrong commissioners, controller working out differences

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lawsuit is shelved and a disagreement between Armstrong County's commissioners and controller appeared to be worked out in principle Monday, after sharp words last week.

Armstrong County elected Controller Myra L. Miller said she was thinking about resubmitting a lawsuit against county commissioners because she said they had gone back on an agreement about the county's multimillion-dollar retirement plan.

Now, in a dramatic change in direction, unless the fine-tuning goes awry there won't be a lawsuit and the commissioners and controller may begin to work cooperatively. At least they want to do so, Commissioner Jason Renshaw said Monday.

In a statement, Miller said she was called by commissioners Pat Fabian, Renshaw, and George Skamai to meet with them. The four apparently discussed their differences alone for at least three hours.

“We have come to an understanding,” Miller said in a statement.

“We want to work together to do what's best for the citizens of this county. We still have to iron out some details but it seems my issues will soon be non-issues,” she said in a statement. That's markedly different from rhetoric Miller used as late as Monday morning saying, in part, that commissioners violated law by enacting a motion to transfer the retirement plan's administration from the controller's office to the county's human resources department.

“I chock this up to their inexperience. I'm feeling pretty positive,” Miller said.

“There are some things to iron out. For now, I am taking their word. I feel they were sincere and we want to turn a new leaf to advance the county,” she said.

“It's resolved at least 99.7 percent,” said Renshaw, commissioners' vice chairman. “We sat down and talked. There was miscommunication.”

In addition to the retirement plan, Miller had alleged commissioners wouldn't allow her deputy controller to take Miller's place at voting sessions on the retirement board in the event that she couldn't attend. Miller said that violates the county code.

Additionally, according to Miller, commissioners and the controller have, in the past, approved job requirements and a pay range, rather than specific pay, for new hires. However, commissioners have then held meetings, excluding the controller, to decide specific pay rates, she alleged.

A third issue involves the office space where commissioners are moving the controller's office.

Miller said the office shares a kitchen with at least two other departments. That would separate her staff and also raise a possible security issue.

Miller said she was concerned about confidential files.

“I don't want to have to close all the files and lock them when I go out to the kitchen or elsewhere,” she said.

She is asking that one-third of the kitchen be turned into controller office space accessible only to controller employees.

Renshaw said commissioners and Miller are talking to resolve that point, too.

