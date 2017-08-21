Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Motorists beware: line painting in Allegheny County

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, 4:21 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

PennDOT crews will be line-painting on roadways throughout Allegheny County Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather-permitting.

Crews will show up throughout the week at the following locations:

•Hampton: Wildwood Sample, West Hardies and East Hardies roads from Middle Road to Sample Road

•Hampton and West Deer: Russellton, Dorseyville, Campbell and Cedar Ridge roads in Hampton to Michael Road in West Deer.

•Hampton and Richland: Hardt Road from Route 910 in Richland to Wildwood Road in Hampton

•Harrison and Richland townships: Millerstown and Bakerstown road from Freeport Road in Harrison to Route 8 in Richland

• McCandless and Shaler townships: Duncan Avenue, Cumberland Road, Babcock Boulevard, Ferguson and Elfinwild roads from Route 19 in McCandless to Route 8 in Shaler

• McCandless Township: Babcock Boulevard from Butler County to Cumberland Road; Perrymont Road from Route 19 to McKnight Road; Perrymont Road from Route 19 to McKnight Road; Peebles Road from McKnight Road to Hemlock Drive

• Marshall Township: Mingo Road from Warrendale Bayne Road to Route 910 (Wexford Bayne Road); Pleasant Hill Road,Warrendale Bayne Road, Graham Road to Golden Grove Road; Wexford Run Road from Mingo Road to Route 910 (Wexford Bayne Road).

• Pine Township: Franklin Road from Warrendale Road to Butler County

• Richland Township: Valencia Road from Bakerstown Road to Babcock Boulevard

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

