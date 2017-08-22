Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Wife held for trial in hatchet attack on husband

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
Melanie Sue Snyder is escorted from her hearing on attempted homicide charges by Manor police Chief Eric Petrosky.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

A Manor Township woman will stand trial on charges she tried to kill her husband with a hatchet.

Melanie Sue Snyder, 41, of Garretts Run Road, is accused of attacking Thomas Snyder, also, 41, at about 10:30 a.m. on July 27 in their home.

Thomas Snyder remains in a coma in a Pittsburgh hospital suffering from wounds from a hatchet with an 18-inch handle and a blade about 6 inches wide, according to testimony from Manor police Chief Eric Petrosky.

Thomas Snyder was unconscious with deep wounds to his face and neck and he made “gurgling and rasping sounds” when trying to breathe, Petrosky testified.

Throughout the hearing, Melissa Sue Snyder, who wore orange county jail clothing, looked down at the defense table.

The chief was the only witness. He testified that, sometime after the attack, Melanie Snyder woke up her daughter, Megan, 17, by roughly grabbing a blanket from her shoulders.

“The middle son, Josh, woke up when he was hit by something on the head. He saw his mother standing over him. She was holding the ax,” Petrosky said.

Josh, 13, wrestled with his mother to get the weapon and called 911. In the struggle, Megan grabbed the hatchet, ran outside, and threw it into high weeds before going back into the house to get Josh and their 6-year-old brother, Petrosky testified.

Josh Snyder had blood on his hands and shirt from the hatchet, the chief said.

A large splatter of blood was on a nearby wall, Petrosky testified.

Armstrong County District Attorney Scott Andreassi submitted into evidence photos of the hatchet with what Petrosky said was blood on it.

The chief said Melanie Snyder had a small amount of blood on her nose and blood on her hands.

Defense attorney Deb Yost questioned why the alleged attacker would have so little blood on her when blood splatter was present at the crime scene.

After listening to the 20 minutes of testimony, District Judge J. Gary DeComo held all charges to court.

Melanie Snyder is charged with attempted homicide, multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and child endangerment. She remains in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $500,00 bond pending trial.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com or on Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

