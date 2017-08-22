Grandview playground in Tarentum is grand indeed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After several years of applying for grants and months of renovations, the new playground at Grandview Elementary School in Tarentum is complete.

“It's such a great feeling,” Erika Josefoski of Tarentum said. “I have three students that are gonna benefit from this.”

About 50 people gathered for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the playground, but only about 20 kids were present.

They were able to enjoy the new swings, play sets and basketball courts for a little while but playtime was interrupted by rain.

Tarentum Mayor Carl Magnetta thanked everyone involved with the process of updating the playground.

The playground has nearly $180,000 worth of new equipment, including swings, slides, climbing walls, a rubber mulch surface and a separate, fenced-in play area for children ages 2 to 5. In all, it cost about $271,000 to renovate.

The project was funded by a $200,000 Greenways Trails and Recreation grant from the state's Department of Community and Economic Development and a $40,000 donation from real estate developer Dale Greco. The borough and the Highlands School District worked together to secure the grant and split the remaining $31,000 needed for the project.

Two plaques at the playground were dedicated by Highlands School Board President Debbie Beale.

One honors Greco's parents, Raymond and Gloria Greco, who grew up in Tarentum.

Dale Greco, whose development company bought the former Heights Elementary Building from the school district, said it “felt right” to give back to the school district.

“My mother's favorite saying was ‘Do it for the children,'” Greco said.

The other plaque honors Debbie Beucker, assistant principal at Highlands Middle School, and Carrie Fox, a Tarentum councilwoman, who both were instrumental in getting the grant that allowed the renovations to occur.

Leif Greiss is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4681 or lgreiss@tribweb.com. Follow him on Twitter @Leif_Greiss.