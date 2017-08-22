Yes, it did cool off during the eclipse

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Eclipse revelers watched the spectacular lunar event yesterday, but did they feel it?

The National Weather Service reports a 3- to 5-degree decrease in temperatures in the Pittsburgh area during the eclipse.

The thermometer held at 85 degrees just before 1 p.m. Monday at the start of the eclipse, then dropped to 82 degrees at 2 p.m. close to the peak of eclipse, then back to 84 degrees by 3 p.m., according to Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

“The average person would have seen the temperature drop by 3 to 5 degrees depending on where you were in the Pittsburgh region,” Hendricks said.

If you were in the shade, then the temperatures would have decreased by 3 to 4 degrees, according to Hendricks.

However, if you were in full sun, the change would have been 5 degrees.

PixController, the Murrysville webcam company known for its wildlife cameras, was testing a new remote weather station at their headquarters and detected a 10-degree temperature drop, a reading which might have been influenced by the concrete at the facility, according to Hendricks.

No matter, PixController President Bill Powers said his new weather station picked up both the temperature drop and loss of ultraviolet rays, which caused a drop in the station's solar panel charging.

