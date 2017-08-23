Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell woman awaiting trial in May break-in adds DUI charges

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, 12:51 a.m.

A woman accused of getting drunk, climbing through a window and getting into a stranger's bed in Lower Burrell in May now is facing drunken driving and other charges in Tarentum.

Allison Marie Plusquellic, 36, of Wayne Street, Lower Burrell, is accused in the May incident of climbing through a small window in the kitchen of a Wildlife Lodge Road home and then going upstairs, where she climbed into bed.

The woman who owns the house was frightened and called police. Police allege Plusquellic had been drinking; they said she started walking from a bar and decided to go to a house belonging to relatives.

Lower Burrell police charged her with burglary and two counts of breaking into a structure. Court records show she waived those charges to court on July 25.

In Tarentum, Plusquellic was pulled over on July 14. Tarentum police are charging her with drunken driving, not having the required auto registration and title, and careless driving.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon before District Judge Carolyn Bengel.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 ,cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

