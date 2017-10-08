Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Fawn Township looking to partner up for a comprehensive plan update

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Fawn Township is seeking a partner to pursue an Allegheny County multi-municipal grant to update its comprehensive plan, which has been out of date for more than 20 years.

Planning Commission member Carrie White, who is also running for Fawn supervisor, said the grant would be used to hire a planning consultant to help with the updates.

Fawn's plan last was updated in 1994.

The Planning Commission is responsible for the updates, but White said members can't do it on their own.

“I think we are in agreement with the supervisors at this point — we do need to have some professional guidance in this,” White said. “You don't want to try to take this on by yourself. It's too broad of a spectrum to be able to cover and make sure that you're doing it legally correct and structurally correct.”

The Planning Commission has been working to meet the requirements of the grant application, White said. One requirement is that Fawn partner with a nearby municipality to apply for the grant and share costs, White said. Another is getting at least three cost estimates on the updates from planning consultants, she said.

“We're moving forward,” White said.

Comprehensive plans cover a broad range of topics, from land use and development objectives to energy conservation and historic preservation. Local zoning ordinances usually tie in with objectives in the plans.

The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code doesn't require municipalities to have comprehensive plans, but does require that those adopting them update the plans every 10 years.

White said the commission wants to hire a planning consultant that can help them with three different updates.

“It's not just the comprehensive plan that needs (to be) done,” White said. “You have to do the zoning update and you also have to do a subdivision update. Some people don't do all three. As opposed to have to piecemeal it, we'd rather have somebody do everything with us.”

Supervisors Chairman David Montanari said supervisors still are considering hiring an outside agency to come in and update the plan.

He said they haven't done that yet because the Planning Commission is going after the grant.

“We're hoping ... they either do the update or they get a grant, but we need this done,” Montanari said. “It's critical for the township. It's our land use. It's everything.”

Supervisor Rick Smith, who also is Planning Commission chairman, said he spoke with a consultant who told him the updates could take anywhere from two to three years.

“This just isn't a get the magic wand out and presto change-o it's done,” he said.

He said he has reached out to at least three consulting firms and a nearby municipality to see if they would be interested in partnering with them for the grant. He hasn't heard back.

Hiring an outside agency, or consultant, to help with the updates is an option, he said.

“We discussed the other night at the agenda meeting about possibly getting a number for doing it ourselves,” Smith said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.