Fawn Township looking to partner up for a comprehensive plan update

Fawn Township is seeking a partner to pursue an Allegheny County multi-municipal grant to update its comprehensive plan, which has been out of date for more than 20 years.

Planning Commission member Carrie White, who is also running for Fawn supervisor, said the grant would be used to hire a planning consultant to help with the updates.

Fawn's plan last was updated in 1994.

The Planning Commission is responsible for the updates, but White said members can't do it on their own.

“I think we are in agreement with the supervisors at this point — we do need to have some professional guidance in this,” White said. “You don't want to try to take this on by yourself. It's too broad of a spectrum to be able to cover and make sure that you're doing it legally correct and structurally correct.”

The Planning Commission has been working to meet the requirements of the grant application, White said. One requirement is that Fawn partner with a nearby municipality to apply for the grant and share costs, White said. Another is getting at least three cost estimates on the updates from planning consultants, she said.

“We're moving forward,” White said.

Comprehensive plans cover a broad range of topics, from land use and development objectives to energy conservation and historic preservation. Local zoning ordinances usually tie in with objectives in the plans.

The Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code doesn't require municipalities to have comprehensive plans, but does require that those adopting them update the plans every 10 years.

White said the commission wants to hire a planning consultant that can help them with three different updates.

“It's not just the comprehensive plan that needs (to be) done,” White said. “You have to do the zoning update and you also have to do a subdivision update. Some people don't do all three. As opposed to have to piecemeal it, we'd rather have somebody do everything with us.”

Supervisors Chairman David Montanari said supervisors still are considering hiring an outside agency to come in and update the plan.

He said they haven't done that yet because the Planning Commission is going after the grant.

“We're hoping ... they either do the update or they get a grant, but we need this done,” Montanari said. “It's critical for the township. It's our land use. It's everything.”

Supervisor Rick Smith, who also is Planning Commission chairman, said he spoke with a consultant who told him the updates could take anywhere from two to three years.

“This just isn't a get the magic wand out and presto change-o it's done,” he said.

He said he has reached out to at least three consulting firms and a nearby municipality to see if they would be interested in partnering with them for the grant. He hasn't heard back.

Hiring an outside agency, or consultant, to help with the updates is an option, he said.

“We discussed the other night at the agenda meeting about possibly getting a number for doing it ourselves,” Smith said.

