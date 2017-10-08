Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Photo gallery: Fox hunting returns to Hartwood Acres

Valley News Dispatch | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 10:15 p.m.
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka leads the hounds during the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood Acres on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka (left) and Brian Daniels (right) leads the hounds during the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood Acres on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka sounds the hunt horn during the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood Acres on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka leads the hounds during the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood AcresÊon Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka leads the hounds in after returning from the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood AcresÊon Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Sewickley Huntsman John Tabachka sounds the hunt horn during the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood Acres on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Harris Ferris, executive director of the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre takes part in the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood Acres on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Brian Daniels, of Sewickley returns from the simulated fox hunt through the grounds of Hartwood AcresÊon Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017 in Indiana Township.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Hunters on horses, hounds and a fox of sorts played a game of hide and seek through Hartwood Acres on Oct. 8.

The “fox” was a heavily scented rag dragged along trails at the park to simulate a path a real animal might have taken to escape the hunters. Mounted riders and a pack of helpful hounds tracked the scent during the simulated hunt.

The hunt — conducted by the Sewickley Hunt Club — is meant to honor Mary Lawrence, the original owner of Hartwood Acres.

