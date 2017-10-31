Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington mentors tomorrow's leaders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visit vpfymca.org / or call 724-335-9191 to learn more about the Leaders Club and other YMCA programs.

Jerry Jefferson asked a roomful of young men at the Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington what they would do if they had $2,000.

Some answered as might be expected: they would buy shoes, the latest video game systems, electronics and new clothes — the sort of things that tend to catch the attention of teenagers.

One of them, Vaun Ross, 15, looked up and said, quietly but clearly, that he would give half to his mom and spend the rest on necessities like food and clothing.

Jefferson asked the question during the YMCA's Leaders Club meeting, held each Monday at 6 p.m.

The program runs all year, but a new session begins Monday.

The Leaders Club is a one-hour session focused on helping local seventh, eighth and ninth grade students, some of whom are considered “at risk,” learn what it takes to be an adult and a leader.

Ross is in his second year with the club. His unusually adult answer to the question stems from the lessons that Jefferson is trying to impart to all his students.

“Some of these kids are in some troubled spots,” he said. “So we want to work on developing relationships with them so that the program continues for years. What I want to see is the young guys that we have right now grow to be the example for the kids that were in their position. This is the long game.”

According to the program flyer, the club “is a national YMCA program that emphasizes teamwork, physical fitness, leadership, volunteerism and fun.”

The program comes with some strict criteria for participation. Kids must maintain a 2.0 grade-point average in order to stay in the club, must attend at least half of the meetings, adhere to a strict code of conduct, volunteer five hours per month and participate in a community service project planned by the club.

Students who meet the participation criteria can earn a free membership to the YMCA and gain valuable volunteer experience, according to YMCA Branch Executive Director Jason Halfhill.

“The values of the YMCA are honesty, caring, respect and responsibility. We want to teach these values, but we also want a way for them to be held accountable and have an opportunity to go out into the community and help others,” Halfhill said.

Jefferson said the program focuses on much more than changes in behavior.

“We can change behavior by trying certain things, but it doesn't transform a person. It's more of a negative than a positive,” he said. “So what we are trying to do is provide opportunity to improve perspective, not just behavior. We want them to see the pitfalls in front of them.”

The program isn't just aimed toward at-risk youths, according to Halfhill, who said that any young person can benefit.

“The lessons we are trying to teach are universal,” Halfhill said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.