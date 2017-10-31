Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington mentors tomorrow's leaders

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Jerry Jefferson, seated center, on Monday showed the members of the New Kensington YMCA Leaders Club some pictures from his time working in Africa as an example of helping people in need.
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Jerry Jefferson, seated center, on Monday showed the members of the New Kensington YMCA Leaders Club some pictures from his time working in Africa as an example of helping people in need.
Jerry Jefferson, seated center, shows members of the New Kensington YMCA Leaders Club some pictures from his time working in Africa as an example of helping people in need. Monday, Oct. 30,2017
Matthew Medsger | Tribune-Review
Jerry Jefferson, seated center, shows members of the New Kensington YMCA Leaders Club some pictures from his time working in Africa as an example of helping people in need. Monday, Oct. 30,2017

Updated 2 hours ago

Jerry Jefferson asked a roomful of young men at the Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington what they would do if they had $2,000.

Some answered as might be expected: they would buy shoes, the latest video game systems, electronics and new clothes — the sort of things that tend to catch the attention of teenagers.

One of them, Vaun Ross, 15, looked up and said, quietly but clearly, that he would give half to his mom and spend the rest on necessities like food and clothing.

Jefferson asked the question during the YMCA's Leaders Club meeting, held each Monday at 6 p.m.

The program runs all year, but a new session begins Monday.

The Leaders Club is a one-hour session focused on helping local seventh, eighth and ninth grade students, some of whom are considered “at risk,” learn what it takes to be an adult and a leader.

Ross is in his second year with the club. His unusually adult answer to the question stems from the lessons that Jefferson is trying to impart to all his students.

“Some of these kids are in some troubled spots,” he said. “So we want to work on developing relationships with them so that the program continues for years. What I want to see is the young guys that we have right now grow to be the example for the kids that were in their position. This is the long game.”

According to the program flyer, the club “is a national YMCA program that emphasizes teamwork, physical fitness, leadership, volunteerism and fun.”

The program comes with some strict criteria for participation. Kids must maintain a 2.0 grade-point average in order to stay in the club, must attend at least half of the meetings, adhere to a strict code of conduct, volunteer five hours per month and participate in a community service project planned by the club.

Students who meet the participation criteria can earn a free membership to the YMCA and gain valuable volunteer experience, according to YMCA Branch Executive Director Jason Halfhill.

“The values of the YMCA are honesty, caring, respect and responsibility. We want to teach these values, but we also want a way for them to be held accountable and have an opportunity to go out into the community and help others,” Halfhill said.

Jefferson said the program focuses on much more than changes in behavior.

“We can change behavior by trying certain things, but it doesn't transform a person. It's more of a negative than a positive,” he said. “So what we are trying to do is provide opportunity to improve perspective, not just behavior. We want them to see the pitfalls in front of them.”

The program isn't just aimed toward at-risk youths, according to Halfhill, who said that any young person can benefit.

“The lessons we are trying to teach are universal,” Halfhill said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.