Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

'Walk for Hunger' benefits Allegheny Valley food bank

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 2:48 p.m.
Participants in the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches' annual Walk for Hunger make their way down Broadview Boulevard by Harrison Town Square on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Participants in the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches' annual Walk for Hunger make their way down Broadview Boulevard by Harrison Town Square on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Beth Kendra, right, with the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, registers Theresa Crytzer, of Harrison, for the association's Walk for Hunger at Harrison Town Square on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Beth Kendra, right, with the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches, registers Theresa Crytzer, of Harrison, for the association's Walk for Hunger at Harrison Town Square on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Updated 16 hours ago

Christina Faltot remembers hunger.

Eating ramen. Seeing macaroni and cheese as a luxury because it took milk and butter to make.

There wasn't a food bank where she grew up in California, she said. There wasn't the support like there is where she lives now in Harrison.

“I remember being hungry,” she said, remembering that sometimes the only meal she had was at school. “You take it for granted when you have enough.”

Faltot was among those who turned out Sunday to take part in the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches' annual Walk for Hunger.

Proceeds benefit the association's food bank in Harrison. It serves residents in Brackenridge, Tarentum, East Deer, Fawn, Frazer and Harrison.

About 40 walkers from an expected 100 participated. Karen Snair, executive director of the church association, attributed the low turnout to competition with other events and a Steelers game.

“We try to never compete with the Steelers,” she said.

Last year's walk raised about $14,000. Snair was hoping for the same or better this year, and that donations will come through even if people didn't physically take part in the walk.

As the association's biggest fundraiser, the walk is also meant to raise community awareness about hunger, Snair said. The food bank serves about 500 families, with almost half being senior citizens.

“This is a fairly poor community for the most part,” she said.

The association has bought a house next to its property in Harrison and plans to expand the food bank into its garage. Snair said they want to provide more fresh fruit and vegetables, which takes more space.

The 5K walk left from Harrison Town Square with a police escort at 1:30 p.m., winding its way through Harrison and Brackenridge to its end at Faith Lutheran Church.

Candice Rae, Faltot's friend from Brackenridge, said she raised about $60.

“It's a cause I believe in,” she said. “I know this area has a lot of poverty. It's good to be able to give back to the community.”

“This is an easy way to help out people,” said Gene Lawrence of Harrison. “They can buy food and help out with needy families, especially as we get to the holiday time of the year.”

Theresa Crytzer of Harrison said she usually takes part in the walk every year. There was a time she didn't have food.

“I was in a position where I didn't have a lot. Now that I can contribute, I like to do that,” she said. “There's a lot of people in the Valley who are in need. It's a way to help right here.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.