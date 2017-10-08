'Walk for Hunger' benefits Allegheny Valley food bank

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donations to support the food bank can be made to the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches at 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, 15065.

Christina Faltot remembers hunger.

Eating ramen. Seeing macaroni and cheese as a luxury because it took milk and butter to make.

There wasn't a food bank where she grew up in California, she said. There wasn't the support like there is where she lives now in Harrison.

“I remember being hungry,” she said, remembering that sometimes the only meal she had was at school. “You take it for granted when you have enough.”

Faltot was among those who turned out Sunday to take part in the Allegheny Valley Association of Churches' annual Walk for Hunger.

Proceeds benefit the association's food bank in Harrison. It serves residents in Brackenridge, Tarentum, East Deer, Fawn, Frazer and Harrison.

About 40 walkers from an expected 100 participated. Karen Snair, executive director of the church association, attributed the low turnout to competition with other events and a Steelers game.

“We try to never compete with the Steelers,” she said.

Last year's walk raised about $14,000. Snair was hoping for the same or better this year, and that donations will come through even if people didn't physically take part in the walk.

As the association's biggest fundraiser, the walk is also meant to raise community awareness about hunger, Snair said. The food bank serves about 500 families, with almost half being senior citizens.

“This is a fairly poor community for the most part,” she said.

The association has bought a house next to its property in Harrison and plans to expand the food bank into its garage. Snair said they want to provide more fresh fruit and vegetables, which takes more space.

The 5K walk left from Harrison Town Square with a police escort at 1:30 p.m., winding its way through Harrison and Brackenridge to its end at Faith Lutheran Church.

Candice Rae, Faltot's friend from Brackenridge, said she raised about $60.

“It's a cause I believe in,” she said. “I know this area has a lot of poverty. It's good to be able to give back to the community.”

“This is an easy way to help out people,” said Gene Lawrence of Harrison. “They can buy food and help out with needy families, especially as we get to the holiday time of the year.”

Theresa Crytzer of Harrison said she usually takes part in the walk every year. There was a time she didn't have food.

“I was in a position where I didn't have a lot. Now that I can contribute, I like to do that,” she said. “There's a lot of people in the Valley who are in need. It's a way to help right here.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701.