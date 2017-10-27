TreeVitalize spreads its limbs in Brackenridge, Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Michael Kalwarski isn't a novice when it comes to planting trees with TreeVitalize Pittsburgh.

He has volunteered with the program twice before.

On Friday, he soiled his hands again — quite literally — in both Harrison and Brackenridge.

“Trees are a beautiful thing,“ Kalwarski said as he and two other men planted a Frans Fontaine Hornbeam tree in the Natrona Community Park playground along River Road. “They shouldn't be cut down.”

TreeVitalize Pittsburgh is a program that plants shade trees throughout Allegheny County in an effort to improve the quality of life and the environment. It is managed by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

This was Brackenridge's first time getting trees from the program. This was Harrison's third time.

“I think it's wonderful any time a new community comes to us,” said Jeffrey Bergman, director of community forestry for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy. “(It) speaks to their dedication to improving their community.”

Harrison got 10 trees. Brackenridge got 16.

Harrison's were planted in the Natrona playground. Brackenridge put their trees along Mile Lock Lane.

Both municipalities had to meet certain requirements to get the trees. Those include:

•Establishing a functioning Shade Tree Committee

•Passing a flexible tree ordinance

•Having one Tree Tender per 10 trees applied for. A Tree Tender learns how to maintain and care for the trees.

TreeVitalize Pittsburgh has been around since 2008. It started in the city of Pittsburgh and expanded to all of Allegheny County in 2011.

Bergman said state funding usually pays for the trees, but the amount of money the program has been getting has been reduced.

He said he had to look for other funding sources to make the Harrison and Brackenridge plantings possible, and was able to acquire donations through People's Gas and the Allegheny County Conservation District. Each donated $10,000.

“I dedicated myself to finding enough money,” Bergman said.

Brackenridge councilman Dino Lopreiato was the driving force behind the tree planting in there. He started the borough's tree commission in September 2016, which he modeled after Harrison's tree committee.

“It was probably my first thing I ever did on council,” Lopreiato said. “I just wanted to do something for the borough to make things nicer and better.”

About 25 volunteers planted the trees in collaboration. They started in Harrison before moving to Brackenridge.

Lopreiato picked Mile Lock Lane because the area tends to get hot. He said it would also add some aesthetics to the stretch, which runs next to ATI Allegheny Ludlum's plant.

“There was nothing at all down there in the flats, and that wall just looks terrible around ATI,” Lopreiato said. “When looking at the area, we all thought that was a very good spot.”

The trees, which are picked by foresters at local nurseries, can grow 40 to 60 feet high and live for a hundred years or more, Bergman said. Shorter growing species are usually planted in areas that have utility lines so they won't get tangled in the wires.

Lopreiato said Brackenridge's tree ordinance forbids people from cutting down the trees unless there is a legitimate reason for doing so. The tree either has to break or become diseased, he said.

Lopreiato will apply for more trees in the future. He said he hopes they will motivate community members to volunteer and make a difference in the borough.

“(I'm) not saying that trees are going to solve the world's problems — I just think it's a positive step in the right direction,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.