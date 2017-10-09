Harrison banners aim for unity, positive image

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Visitors to Harrison this week could be in for a warm welcome.

That's because 129 decorative banners designed to do just that are finally here.

“It's so exciting because this has been such a long time coming,” Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

Installation of the long-awaited banners, which Dizard began working on last October, started Monday. They measure 2 feet by 4 feet, are forest green in color and feature a large decal of the township's historic Burtner House.

And, of course, they read “Welcome to Harrison.”

“It's clean, it's crisp and it's dramatic,” Dizard said of the design.

The banners are being placed on utility poles along parts of Freeport Road and River Avenue. There will be 114 on Freeport Road from Mile Lock Lane to Harrison Hills Park and 15 on River Avenue.

Pittsburgh-based Airborne Promotions, which produced the banners, also is installing them, Dizard said. They're made of a heavy vinyl material and should last three to five years.

“We chose the color and the design of the banners that would maximize their wear,” Dizard said. “The mounting brackets are very high quality, and the banner fabrics are high end in terms of weather resistant. We'll see how it goes.”

No township money was used to finance the project, which ended up costing about $20,000, Dizard said. He said businesses paid $200 to have their names displayed on the banners and individuals, families and nonprofits paid $150.

“There's not one dime of township taxpayer money involved in this,” Dizard said. “It's 100 percent covered by the sponsors' revenue.”

Dizard said the banners were so popular there was a waiting list for them, but they were limited by the number of usable utility poles.

The poles are owned by West Penn Power, so the township had to ask them for approval to hang the banners, Dizard said.

“Some of the poles are too crooked to have a banner on it,” Dizard said. “129 was the best we could do.”

Bill Godfrey is president of the Natrona Comes Together Association, one of the organizations that sponsored a banner. The nonprofit works to improve the quality of life for everyone living in Natrona.

Godfrey said street banners celebrate the life and health of any community and his organization was happy to sponsor one.

“Banners have been flown from biblical times to medieval times and there are flags representing all countries,” Godfrey said. “They're part of the fabric of life.”

Dizard said the banners are a way to spruce up the township and also bring the community together. He said he came up with the idea by visiting other municipalities that had their own banners.

“The banners create a sense of unity,” he said.

Godfrey said the project is another example of the positive changes happening in Harrison.

“It just gives a really positive image of the community,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.