Leechburg woman killed in fall from pickup in Lower Burrell

A Vandergrift man is facing drunken driving charges after a woman was fatally injured late Thursday when she apparently fell from his moving pickup at the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56.

Lower Burrell police said Michele Kerr, 49, of Leechburg suffered a severe head injury about 11:30 p.m. and was rushed to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified James Jenniches, 51, as the driver of the truck.

Police Lt. Scott Cardenas said it appears Kerr and Jenniches may have argued and she got out of the truck while it was stopped.

According to police, it appears Kerr jumped onto a cover over the pickup truck's bed and fell off when Jenniches pulled away.

“Officer Brendan Noll is investigating the case. We are at the very initial stages of the investigation,” Cardenas said.

Court records show Jenniches was charged with drunken driving in Lower Burrell in February.

He already was facing trial in Westmoreland County Court for a 2014 drunken driving case. He was also charged in Lower Burrell and New Kensington for driving without a license.

