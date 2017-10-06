Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg woman killed in fall from pickup in Lower Burrell

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
Michele Kerr
Facebook
Michele Kerr
James Jenniches
Facebook
James Jenniches

A Vandergrift man is facing drunken driving charges after a woman was fatally injured late Thursday when she apparently fell from his moving pickup at the intersection of Wildlife Lodge Road and Route 56.

Lower Burrell police said Michele Kerr, 49, of Leechburg suffered a severe head injury about 11:30 p.m. and was rushed to Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison, where she was pronounced dead.

Police identified James Jenniches, 51, as the driver of the truck.

Police Lt. Scott Cardenas said it appears Kerr and Jenniches may have argued and she got out of the truck while it was stopped.

According to police, it appears Kerr jumped onto a cover over the pickup truck's bed and fell off when Jenniches pulled away.

“Officer Brendan Noll is investigating the case. We are at the very initial stages of the investigation,” Cardenas said.

Court records show Jenniches was charged with drunken driving in Lower Burrell in February.

He already was facing trial in Westmoreland County Court for a 2014 drunken driving case. He was also charged in Lower Burrell and New Kensington for driving without a license.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.