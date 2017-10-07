Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Video: Heat a hazard as firefighters battle Tarentum blaze

Jack Fordyce
Jack Fordyce | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 22 hours ago

A two alarm fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2017 at West 7th Ave. in Tarentum.

Most of West 7th Avenue in the borough was closed as firefighters battled the blaze in the large multi-unit building at 251 and 253 W. Seventh.

Summit Hose Co. Chief Josh Fox said the fire began in the basement and spread into the walls. No one lives in the building and it was empty at the time of the fire. A firefighter was taken to a hospital with heat exhaustion while battling the structure fire in Tarentum Saturday afternoon.

The scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventh Ave. in Tarentum. The building was not occupied.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventh Ave. in Tarentum. The building was not occupied.
The scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventth Ave. in Tarentum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
The scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventth Ave. in Tarentum.
Firefighters drink water and recover at the scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventh Ave. in Tarentum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Firefighters drink water and recover at the scene of a two-alarm fire on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, at 251 W. Seventh Ave. in Tarentum.
