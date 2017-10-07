Baby safe from oncoming train after vehicles get stuck on tracks in Oklahoma Borough

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift woman was able to get her infant out of her SUV seconds before it was hit by a train Saturday in Oklahoma Borough.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Orr Avenue and Route 66, across from Apollo. The intersection also is a Norfolk Southern train crossing.

According to state police, Amber Lee Brown was driving down Orr Avenue toward Route 66 and tried to turn left toward Apollo.

At the scene, state police Trooper John Corna said warning lights for an approaching train were flashing, but the gates had not yet come down. Corna said Brown, who should have stopped for the train, was trying to beat the train.

In doing so, Brown allegedly failed to yield the right of way to a Subaru driven on Route 66 by Rebecca Lea Jones of Saltsburg, which hit the side of Brown's SUV.

Both vehicles became disabled on the railroad tracks and in the middle of the intersection.

As a Norfolk Southern train approached, several bystanders were able to push Jones' Subaru off the railroad tracks.

Brown “was able to free her infant child from the rear of the vehicle within seconds of the train impacting her vehicle,” state police said.

Brown, her child and Jones all suffered what police described as moderate injuries. The baby, believed to be about a year old, suffered head lacerations.

All three were taken to Forbes Hospital by ambulance.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

State police said Brown would be facing multiple traffic violations.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.