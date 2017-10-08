Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

No injuries in Saturday crash on Logans Ferry detour route in Plum

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
Logans Ferry Road in Plum closed Oct. 2 for the removal of a bridge over a defunct railroad spur near Entrance Drive. On Saturday, two cars collided at Old Leechburg and Greensburg roads, a busy intersection on the official detour route for cars.
Submitted
Logans Ferry Road in Plum closed Oct. 2 for the removal of a bridge over a defunct railroad spur near Entrance Drive. On Saturday, two cars collided at Old Leechburg and Greensburg roads, a busy intersection on the official detour route for cars.

Updated 5 hours ago

The first crash happened Saturday night at a busy intersection that is on the official detour route for Logans Ferry Road, according to Plum police.

Two cars collided at Old Leechburg and Greensburg roads shortly before 8 p.m.

Plum police said no serious injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed away.

The drivers were not identified. Borough police said a vehicle on Old Leechburg possibly ran a stop sign, colliding with a vehicle heading toward Murrysville on Greensburg Road.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The intersection is on the detour route for cars for Logans Ferry Road, which closed Oct. 2 for the removal of a bridge near Entrance Drive. Logans Ferry could be closed until about mid-December.

A bridge over a defunct railroad spur is being removed and filled in under the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Mile-long traffic backups were reported on Old Leechburg Road when the detour began. Project officials and Plum police said they were asking PennDOT to consider placing a temporary traffic signal at the intersection to help vehicles get from Old Leechburg onto Greensburg Road.

PennDOT spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said officials will monitor the location and the traffic flow in the area.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.