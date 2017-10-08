No injuries in Saturday crash on Logans Ferry detour route in Plum

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The first crash happened Saturday night at a busy intersection that is on the official detour route for Logans Ferry Road, according to Plum police.

Two cars collided at Old Leechburg and Greensburg roads shortly before 8 p.m.

Plum police said no serious injuries were reported, but both cars had to be towed away.

The drivers were not identified. Borough police said a vehicle on Old Leechburg possibly ran a stop sign, colliding with a vehicle heading toward Murrysville on Greensburg Road.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

The intersection is on the detour route for cars for Logans Ferry Road, which closed Oct. 2 for the removal of a bridge near Entrance Drive. Logans Ferry could be closed until about mid-December.

A bridge over a defunct railroad spur is being removed and filled in under the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project.

Mile-long traffic backups were reported on Old Leechburg Road when the detour began. Project officials and Plum police said they were asking PennDOT to consider placing a temporary traffic signal at the intersection to help vehicles get from Old Leechburg onto Greensburg Road.

PennDOT spokeswoman Yasmeen Manyisha said officials will monitor the location and the traffic flow in the area.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.