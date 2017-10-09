ClearGov website aims for transparency in local government

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Freeport Area School District ranked third in per student property tax funding ($7,118) and 227th in the state.

Pittsburgh School District ranked first in non-charter school administration spending per student ($2,128) and 86th in the state.

Franklin Regional School District ranked first in graduation rate (99 percent) for Westmoreland County and 18th in the state.

Tarentum ranked fifth lowest in taxes per capita ($235) in Allegheny County but 1,329th lowest in the state.

Leechburg ranked second in per capita property tax ($183) in Armstrong County and 655th for the state.

Pittsburgh ranked seventh in per capita debt ($3,435) in Allegheny County and 101st in the state.

Greensburg ranked first in public safety spending per capita ($507) in Westmoreland County and 31st in the state.

Visit ClearGov.com , and use the search box to see where your tax dollars are going. For example, in 2015:

Living in the age of the internet generally means that information, whether trivial or consequential, is but a few keystrokes away.

Information is so readily available that access to it isn't just easy ­— it's expected.

That's according to Chris Bullock, the founder and CEO of ClearGov.com, a web-based service that just launched statewide and that is dedicated to bringing citizens information about their government.

“Over the last 15 years, the appetite for information and the expectation for information has drastically changed. With the internet, people expect to be able to go online and ask questions and the answers are right there,” Bullock said.

When it comes to those questions for which no answer can be found, Bullock said people start to grow suspicious, especially when government is involved.

“When they can't find the answers, especially in government, they start to mistrust and sometimes misperceive. Those misconceptions and misinformation can travel faster and further than ever with the rise of social media,” he said.

ClearGov aims to help alleviate any potential misconception and mistrust by increasing transparency. The company aggregates government data, such as expenditures and revenues, and presents the same information, for free, in easy-to-digest infographics. Data then can be compared to nearby, similarly sized municipalities.

Government agencies also can sign up for a more advanced version of the service that allows for more detailed information and inclusion of ClearGov information on municipal websites.

“Our benchmarking console enables local government officials to compare literally any line item in their budget against a relevant set of peer communities, on a true apples-to-apples basis,” ClearGov President Bryan Burdick said.

Providing data is just half of the transparency problem, Bullock said. Information also needs to be presented in context.

“This allows them to ask questions about their spending against relevant communities,” Bullock said.

According to attorney Terry Mutchler, the creator of Pennsylvania's Office of Open Records under then-Gov. Ed Rendell, transparency companies like ClearGov are leading the fight to keep government honest.

“The bottom line is, anytime we can put one more piece in the transparency bubble, whether putting up a website or government officials allowing access to records, we are moving toward a better functioning democracy,” Mutchler said. “Access and ease of access are two of the most critical components in transparency.”

The whole thing started with some unanswered questions. Bullock is from Hopkinton, a Massachusetts town a little more than 25 miles west of Boston. In 2015, Hopkinton was ready to hold a vote on increasing the town's debt for construction of a new school. Bullock wanted some answers about the town's finances.

When he tried to find out how much debt the town had on the books, he discovered the town's financial information to be complex and lacking context.

He wondered: Did the town already have a lot of debt relative to similar communities and was it responsible to take on more debt?

ClearGov was born as a result of Bullock's frustrations with his own government's lack of transparency and, less than two years later, the company launched a profile for the towns, villages, and cities in all 50 states.

School district information also is available to residents of Massachusetts, New York, Georgia and Pennsylvania, with more coming on board soon, Burdick said.

According to Burdick, the idea is to help governments do a better job of governing.

“ClearGov helps local government leaders better communicate with their citizens about complex topics like their budget and key performance metrics. It also helps those same leaders make better fact-based decisions about how to best leverage their limited resources,” Burdick said.

Burdick said his company gets its data the same way a citizen would — through state departments of revenue, the Census Bureau and Freedom of Information Act requests.

The data is, of course, only as good as the government agency reporting it, Bullock said.

“The data is never perfect — it's never going to be 100 percent perfect. That doesn't mean it's not useful,” he said.

Bullock said, while his company works to ensure the data it is showing reflects that which was reported, inaccurately reported information actually can be spotted when using ClearGov to compare neighboring municipalities.

However, Bullock also said that, while government data may be hard to come by for some curious citizens, almost every government his company has worked with so far has been supportive of the idea of transparency.

“I think that governments want to be transparent — 99 percent of governments want to do the right thing and want to be efficient. For the vast majority of them, they are, but they haven't had the vehicle to communicate that and build the trust and support,” he said.

According to Mutchler, being transparent costs a government less than being secretive.

“Transparency is tax saving. Anytime a municipality posts information to their website, requests for that information go down and the government saves money by not having to respond to Freedom of Information Act requests,” she said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.