Two firefighters pulled from hillside after vehicle plunges off road in Kiski Township

Kiski Township firefighters rescued two of their own around noon from a steep hillside after the truck they were in rolled off Glorietta Hill Road in the township.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m.

Two Kiski firefighters, who authorities did not identify by name, were taken from the vehicle about 60 foot down a ravine, according to Kiski police Chief Jerrod Thompson. Both men were conscious but had injuries of concern, the chief said. In fact, the driver of the vehicle was found along side the truck tending to the passenger's injuries, Thompson said. Both men are EMTs as well.

At least one of the men was brought up from the hillside on a stretcher and was being taken to a trauma center.

A helicopter was requested, but couldn't fly because of the weather.

Medics and firefighters were able to use ropes to climb down to reach the injured. The hillside is wooded, and that is delaying work.

Kiski and North Apollo firefighters and Kiski police earlier were requesting chainsaws.