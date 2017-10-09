Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Two firefighters pulled from hillside after vehicle plunges off road in Kiski Township

Valley News Dispatch | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:30 a.m.
Emergency workers are trying to rescue two people who were inside a vehicle that went over steep Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Mary Ann Thomas/Tribune-Review
Emergency workers are trying to rescue two people who were inside a vehicle that went over steep Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.
Officials say two Kiski Township firefighters were in this truck, which plunged about 60 feet over a hillside along Glorietta Hill Road, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Both men survived and were taken to area hospitals.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Officials say two Kiski Township firefighters were in this truck, which plunged about 60 feet over a hillside along Glorietta Hill Road, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Both men survived and were taken to area hospitals.

Updated 37 minutes ago

Kiski Township firefighters rescued two of their own around noon from a steep hillside after the truck they were in rolled off Glorietta Hill Road in the township.

The accident occurred just after 10 a.m.

Two Kiski firefighters, who authorities did not identify by name, were taken from the vehicle about 60 foot down a ravine, according to Kiski police Chief Jerrod Thompson. Both men were conscious but had injuries of concern, the chief said. In fact, the driver of the vehicle was found along side the truck tending to the passenger's injuries, Thompson said. Both men are EMTs as well.

At least one of the men was brought up from the hillside on a stretcher and was being taken to a trauma center.

A helicopter was requested, but couldn't fly because of the weather.

Medics and firefighters were able to use ropes to climb down to reach the injured. The hillside is wooded, and that is delaying work.

Kiski and North Apollo firefighters and Kiski police earlier were requesting chainsaws.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.