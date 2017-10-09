Beer sales near Highlands Middle School draws concern

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harrison resident Rich Osiecki wants the Highlands School Board to stop the Sheetz in Natrona Heights from selling beer, but school directors don't know if they can.

“I believe the school district and the township ought to get involved with (Freeport Area School District) and fight Sheetz,” Osiecki said at a school board meeting Monday.

The gas station and convenience store along Freeport Road recently got a liquor license from another township business and is set to start selling beer and malt beverages in the coming weeks. Wine sales also are in the works.

The Sheetz is at the site of the former Heights Elementary School and within 300 feet of Highlands Middle School.

The state Liquor Control Board's rules generally frown upon granting liquor licenses to establishments within 300 feet of a school, but state law does not forbid it.

LCB spokesman Shawn Kelly previously said the school did not file any opposition to the application.

Osiecki wanted to know why the Highlands School District didn't protest the liquor license like the Freeport Area School District did when a similar situation arose at a Buffalo Township Sheetz adjacent to the high school.

The LCB recently approved a liquor license for that Sheetz, and the Freeport Area School District is planning to appeal the decision in Butler County Court.

“We should be contesting it,” Osiecki said of the Sheetz in Natrona Heights. “I don't know how it got approved.”

School board President Debbie Beale said she and the other board members were never told about the liquor license. She found out about it through the Tribune Review .

“This is the first we're hearing about it,” Beale said.

Beale said she and other board members have concerns, but doesn't think there is anything they can to do to object.

She also said it is unlikely that the district can team up with Freeport to protest the license because there are different circumstances surrounding the licenses.

“I'm going to be hopeful that whatever comes of this, that the people that work in these places are being honest about carding people and doing their due diligence,” she said.

“None of us here are happy about it, but I don't think we can do anything about it. That's the problem.”

District Solicitor Ira Weiss said school districts usually don't have much success when it comes to challenging liquor license applications and Highlands would “have a very difficult time demonstrating that it's any real threat to the students.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.