Valley News Dispatch

Allegheny Township winery finally gets township approval

George Guido | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 9:21 a.m.
The Wooden Door Winery opened in 2010 in Allegheny Township.
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
The entrance of the Wooden Door Winery in Allegheny Township
Erica Dietz | Trib Total Media
After months of hearings, testimony, delays and speculation, Allegheny Township approved a conditional use application for the Wooden Door Winery.

Supervisors Chairwoman Kathy Starr and Ren Steele voted Monday to allow the use request. Supervisor Joe Ferguson was absent.

Jeff and Kristin Pollick opened the establishment in 2010 in a restored horse barn on Youngwood Road.

As the business grew and complaints about parking and music were received from neighbors, township officials realized there was nothing in the township's ordinances that spoke to small wineries, microbreweries and microdistillaries. An ordinance addressing such businesses was adopted in 2016.

A hearing took place in December and the Pollicks were asked to submit a site plan to the township for the 11-acre site in a residential neighborhood.

The site plan was submitted and the hearing was completed last month.

“Thank you for the support, this has been going on for a long, long time,” Jeff Pollick said. “What we're trying to do is create a good atmosphere for our customers.”

“Your business is an asset to the township,” Steele said.

It was never the goal for township officials to close down the winery, but Pollick said he received calls from worried customers about the future of the business following December's hearing.

Recently, the Pollicks opened a similar establishment in downtown Vandergrift in a restored church building to compliment the rustic location in Allegheny Township.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

