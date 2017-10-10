Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Kiski supervisors close Glorietta Hill Road after Monday wreck

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 8:15 a.m.
Officials say two Kiski Township firefighters were in this truck, which plunged about 60 feet over a hillside along Glorietta Hill Road, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Both men survived and were taken to area hospitals.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
Officials say two Kiski Township firefighters were in this truck, which plunged about 60 feet over a hillside along Glorietta Hill Road, on Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Both men survived and were taken to area hospitals.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Kiski Township road has been closed after an accident Monday in which two township firefighters were hurt.

Township supervisors decided to temporarily close Glorietta Hill Road, according to Armstrong County 911.

The county's emergency dispatch center was notified of the decision shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, but a dispatcher was not aware of the reasoning for the action Tuesday morning.

The road is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles, the dispatcher said.

It was not known when the road would reopen.

Two Kiski Township firefighters had to be rescued Monday morning after the pickup they were in skidded off Glorietta Hill Road and plunged into a ravine.

One of the victims was fire Chief Rich Frain, according to the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV.

They were said to be conscious but seriously injured. Both were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.