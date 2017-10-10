Kiski supervisors close Glorietta Hill Road after Monday wreck

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Kiski Township road has been closed after an accident Monday in which two township firefighters were hurt.

Township supervisors decided to temporarily close Glorietta Hill Road, according to Armstrong County 911.

The county's emergency dispatch center was notified of the decision shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, but a dispatcher was not aware of the reasoning for the action Tuesday morning.

The road is closed to all traffic except for emergency vehicles, the dispatcher said.

It was not known when the road would reopen.

Two Kiski Township firefighters had to be rescued Monday morning after the pickup they were in skidded off Glorietta Hill Road and plunged into a ravine.

One of the victims was fire Chief Rich Frain, according to the Trib's news partner, WPXI-TV.

They were said to be conscious but seriously injured. Both were taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.