Jon Rupert remembered as the 'constant standard' at Highlands School District

Jon D. “Rupe” Rupert took care of Highlands School District, and the district took care of him.

That's why his wife believes he worked there for more than three decades.

“He loved what he did,” Kelley Rupert said.

Jon Rupert, who served as the district's business manager and school board secretary for 31 years, died Saturday at his Saxonburg home. He was 57 and had colon cancer.

“He fought the good fight. He really did,” Kelley Rupert, 57, of Saxonburg said. “Even through his illness, after he found out, he went to work every day until the disease took over.

“He was loyal and was dedicated to making Highlands the best district in Allegheny County and in the state.”

Highlands officials credit Rupert for the district's good financial state and say he left them in a good position for the future. As business manager, Rupert oversaw the district's finances, taxes, contracts and vendors and suppliers.

“When it came to budgets, he was way ahead of the game,” school board President Debbie Beale said. “He had all the facts and figures, always.”

The district is making arrangements to advertise for his position, which will be difficult, Beale said.

“It will be posted,” she said.

Superintendent Michael Bjalobok said Rupert was a true gentleman who did exceptional work for the district.

“Jon was the ultimate professional,” Bjalobok said. “Everybody knew Jon, and everybody he interacted with loved him.”

Beale said Rupert was “the constant standard” in the district amid ongoing change. Through his tenure, he worked with seven superintendents and more than 50 school directors, she said. He was always up to date on legislation and state budget changes, and frequently attended workshops to continue his education, she said.

“We could count on him,” Beale said.

Kelley Rupert said the financial well-being of the district was something her husband took very seriously.

“He wanted to make sure that they were sound and secure,” she said.

Rupert was a member of several professional organizations, including the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials, the Association of School Business Officials International and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Prior to his time at Highlands, he served as treasurer of Sugar Creek Borough near Franklin and business manager of Union School District in Rimersburg.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.