Valley News Dispatch

Vehicular homicide charge headed to court in fatal Lower Burrell crash

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 3:48 p.m.
Lower Burrell police allege Vaugh Eric Krepps drove this pickup that caused fatal injuries to Bradley H. Johnson of Lower Burrell on May 21, 2017.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune-Review
Lower Burrell police allege Vaugh Eric Krepps drove this pickup that caused fatal injuries to Bradley H. Johnson of Lower Burrell on May 21, 2017.
Vaughn Eric Krepps
Courtesy of the Westmoreland County Prison
Vaughn Eric Krepps
Bradley H. Johnson died in the May 21 crash in which Vaughn Eric Krepps and Jennifer Chenot are charged. Krepps is accused of vehicle homicide and other charges. Chenot allegedly drove him away the scene and police.
Courtey of the Johnson family
Bradley H. Johnson died in the May 21 crash in which Vaughn Eric Krepps and Jennifer Chenot are charged. Krepps is accused of vehicle homicide and other charges. Chenot allegedly drove him away the scene and police.

Updated 2 hours ago

An Allegheny Township man will stand trial for allegedly running a red light and causing a crash that killed a Lower Burrell man in May.

Vaughn Eric Krepps, 46, of Labelle Vue Road is accused of fleeing the scene of the May 21 collision at the intersection of the Route 56 Bypass and Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell.

Bradley H. Johnson, 36, died a short time later in Allegheny Valley Hospital.

Krepps' preliminary hearing was scheduled for Tuesday morning in the Allegheny Township office of District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec.

Public defender Chris Haidze said Krepps waived charges to court.

According to police, Krepps was driving his 1999 black Dodge Ram pickup at a high speed on Route 56 headed toward New Kensington when the crash occurred.

Witnesses said Johnson was turning from Leechburg Road onto Route 56 when Krepps sped through a red light. Johnson's Honda Accord was hit broadside.

Several motorists told police the pickup driver got out of his disabled truck, walked over to Johnson's severely damaged car, “grabbed his head and surveyed the accident scene.”

Krepps was driving while his license was suspended for drunken driving and without insurance, and police say there was an open beer can found in his wrecked truck.

Krepps is charged with homicide by vehicle, unintentionally causing a fatal accident, leaving the scene of an accident, failing to stop and render aid, reckless driving and numerous traffic violations, among them ignoring a red traffic light.

He remains in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail because of the homicide charge.

Krepps' girlfriend, Jennifer Chenot, 48, also of Labelle Vue Road, is accused of driving Krepps from the accident scene. On Tuesday, her preliminary hearing on a felony conspiracy charge was continued to Oct. 24 because she didn't have a public defender.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

