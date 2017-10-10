Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Homeless man charged with assaulting Brackenridge woman in her home

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 4:45 p.m.

A 28-year-old homeless man staying with a Brackenridge woman is accused of choking and assaulting her and threatening the woman and her teenage daughter.

Richard Taylor, who has been staying at the woman's Cleveland Avenue residence until the Sunday morning incident, is charged with attempted strangulation, making terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.

Taylor was asked to leave Sunday and became angry, police allege.

He hit the woman and grabbed her by her neck and threw her against a wall while choking her about 7:30 a.m., police say in a report.

The woman is about six months pregnant.

Police were told the last time Taylor and the woman fought, he stayed away about a month then returned.

He was arrested Tuesday. District Judge Carolyn Bengal ordered him sent to the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing scheduled in her office on Oct. 18.

According to court records, Pittsburgh police also want to arrest him for a burglary and assault in April.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

