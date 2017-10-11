Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Proposed West Deer Dollar General faces zoning hearing

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 5:18 a.m.
This satellite image shows the proposed site for a new Dollar General on Oak Road in West Deer.
Google Maps
Updated 1 hour ago

Dollar General wants to build a new store in West Deer, but has some zoning issues to deal with first.

The proposed location is vacant property on Oak Road, between Locust and Mueller streets. The property is zoned industrial with a village overlay.

Township zoning and code enforcement Officer Bill Payne said the company wants to build a 9,100-square-foot building on about 1.5 acres of a nearly 50 acre parcel. The land is zoned industrial with a village overlay, and a retail store is a permitted use there, he said.

According to the township, a zoning variance application was made seeking a reduction in parking spaces, length of parking spaces and landscaping requirements.

Instead of spaces that are 23 feet long with a 25 foot aisle, Dollar General wants spaces that are 20 feet long with a 36 foot aisle, Payne said. He said the company argues that setup results in less accidents.

While Payne said the site would need 36 spaces, the company wants to place only 30. It is also asking to reduce the number of interior landscaping islands, and make up for it by putting trees on the parking lot's perimeter.

Payne denied the requests based on the township's requirements. The township's zoning hearing board could overturn the decision.

Laura Somerville, a spokeswoman for Dollar General, did not address any of the zoning issues in an emailed statement.

She said the company is in a “due diligence phase” for a new store there.

“This means we are reviewing the opportunity to add a new store in the area, but we have not committed to doing so just yet,” she said in the statement.

The company anticipates having a final decision on the location by spring 2018, she said.

West Deer's zoning hearing board will hold a public hearing on the variance requests at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the township municipal building.

The township has sent notices to interested property owners. Residents with questions may contact Payne at 724-265-2780.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

