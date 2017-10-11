Brackenridge man to be sentenced for Warren County assault

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In a plea agreement, a Brackenridge man accused of molesting a girl in Warren County several years ago has pleaded guilty to one lesser charge.

John Patrick Godfrey, 38, pleaded guilty to indecent assault, a second degree misdemeanor. Seven other charges were dismissed or withdrawn, according to court records.

Godfrey's attorney said the district attorney recently added additional charges but, about two weeks later, offered a plea bargain. “He was facing 5 years in prison. He pleaded to the lowest misdemeanor,” defense attorney Duke George said.

The judge has ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Sentencing will be scheduled when that is complete.

State police initially filed charges of indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor. The alleged incidents occurred from Jan. 1, 2011, to Jan. 1, 2013, state police said.

According to police, the victim told her mother that Godfrey fondled her when she was 8 or 9 years old. Police said Godfrey told the girl not to tell anyone.

The story came out when the victim's mother found “disturbing” text message exchanges between Godfrey and her daughter on a phone, police said.

Godfrey remains free on a $50,000 unsecured bond. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.