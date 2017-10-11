Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township expected to remain closed a few weeks

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township will likely remain closed for a few weeks while officials wait for it to be milled to make it safer for drivers. The road was closed Monday evening following an accident involving to firefighters who slid off the road and down a hillside.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township will likely remain closed for a few weeks while officials wait for it to be milled to make it safer for drivers. The road was closed Monday evening following an accident involving to firefighters who slid off the road and down a hillside.

Updated 2 hours ago

Glorietta Hill Road in Kiski Township will likely remain closed for at least a few more weeks while the road is repaired after an accident on Monday.

Supervisors hired Tresco Paving on Wednesday for $2,500 to mill a portion of the road to make it less slippery.

Two township firefighters were injured in a crash Monday when their truck slid off the road and down a hillside.

Kiski Township fire Chief Rich Frain, who is also a township supervisor, was one of the people injured in Monday's accident. He was not at the meeting Wednesday.

Supervisors Chairman Jack Wilmot said Frain was still recovering from his injuries. He was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

The other firefighter who was injured, Sam Sipe, remains in a hospital. A note in a GoFundMe account set up on his behalf says Sipe's recovery is expected to be lengthy.

Township Engineer Ben Bothell said milling the road will create friction for cars and allow a better grip on the road. He said about a half-inch of surface would be taken off during the milling.

Supervisors will also have Guiderail by Maintenance Service, based in Butler, evaluate where guardrails may need to be placed along the road. The company had given a quote of $5 per foot for guardrail installation.

Bothell said the only challenge is that it's the end of paving season and companies are racing to get paving done before asphalt plants shut down around mid-October.

“Right now is crunch time for pavers and guiderail installation,” Bothell said. “It's not going to happen right now.”

Wilmot has said accidents on the road have been caused by oily material in the asphalt.

Bothell said this is the first time he's encountered such a problem on a roadway.

“It's not common,” he said.

Bothell and Wilmot didn't have a record of the last time the road was paved.

Wilmot said the road will remain closed but declined to comment further Wednesday.

He said there are about eight homes and about 20 people who live along the road.

No official detour is posted. Wilmot said residents will find their own routes around the closure.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

