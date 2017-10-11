Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Plum police chief calls for temporary traffic light on Route 366 during detour

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
Plum resident Andy Strano, stands along Greensburg Road (Route 366) near Old Leechburg Road, were a detour is taking traffic during construction on Coxcomb Hill Road (Route 909). Police say there have been six accidents, involving two injuries, since the detour began less than two weeks ago. Strano and borough police want PennDOT to erect a temporary traffic signal there.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

A traffic detour for Logans Ferry bridge project in Plum contributed to a half-dozen crashes, in which at least two people were injured, in less than two weeks, police said.

Plum police Chief Jeff Armstrong is asking PennDOT to install a temporary traffic light at the intersection at Greensburg Road (Route 366) at Old Leechburg Road until the detour is over, possibly in December.

Armstrong said there were three wrecks at the intersection on Wednesday alone.

One resulted in an injury that required the patient to be taken to Forbes Hospital in Monroeville for treatment. The crash is under investigation and other details weren't available Wednesday afternoon.

Two were lesserwrecks in which vehicles were damaged but no one was injured. One of those crashes involved three cars, the chief said.

Plum police are also investigating a crash at the intersection Saturday.

And there were two other lesser accidents since the detour started Oct. 2.

PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Wednesday the borough needs to ask for a traffic study to get a traffic light before the state will erect one there.

It's unclear how long a traffic study would take. PennDOT is working to compile a report of accidents at the intersection over the past several years.

Armstrong said curves on Greensburg Road (Route 366) at Old Leechburg Road combined with jutting hillsides reduce drivers' vision.

He said motorists routinely speed along Greensburg Road, "especially during the rush hours." The speed limit is 45 mph.

At the same time, traffic on Old Leechburg Road comes to the T intersection, with some cars heading right, toward Delmont and Greensburg, and others are turning left, toward New Kensington.

Armstrong said a patrol car is stationed sporadically in the area to encourage traffic to slow down. Officers are not directing traffic, however.

It all worries Plum resident Andrew Strano, who is rehabbing the old Creekside Feed building near the intersection.

"It's dangerous," Strano said.

Since the detour started, he has witnessed dozens of near-misses at the intersection along a bend.

"People are pulled out halfway on the road and the horns are blaring," Stano said. "There have been many close calls."

Issues on Logans Ferry Road, too

Traffic is forced to take the lengthy detour as a result of a short bridge over an abandoned railroad spur on Logans Ferry Road (Route 909). The bridge is being removed and void filled in and paved over.

The chief also wants PennDOT to add an additional warning sign on Logans Ferry Road at Columbia Road that the road is closed about a mile ahead.

Some drivers don't see the other warning signs on Logans Ferry Road and they drive all the way up to the construction site, Armstrong said.

"The problem is: the road is very narrow there," the chief said. "There haven't been accidents yet, but I think the added warning is needed so people can turn around well before the bridge project."

Armstrong pointed out that Greensburg Road is a state road.

"It's up to PennDOT. This is a state road," the chief said. "The borough can't install lights or signs there."

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

