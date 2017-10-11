Apollo man who skipped rape trial found in Punxsutawney

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Apollo man who skipped his rape trial Wednesday morning in Armstrong County Court was found later in the day in Punxsutawney, state police said.

James Thomas Smith, 45, was scheduled for trial Wednesday morning in the June 2016 rape of a woman in West Kittanning. He is also accused of stalking and kidnapping.

Smith posted $75,000 bond last year and was released from the county jail pending trial.

He was scheduled to be at the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

State police Sgt. Rocco Russo said Smith was found by troopers.

“He will be returned to here and arraigned on new charges,” Russo said.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.