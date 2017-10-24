Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Tarentum mayoral race pits incumbent and council president against each other

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, 12:26 a.m.
Eric Carter
Eric Carter
Carl Magnetta
Carl Magnetta

Updated 4 hours ago

Tarentum Council President Eric Carter won the Democratic nomination for mayor against incumbent Carl Magnetta in the May primary, but Magnetta isn't out of the running yet.

He managed to snag 61 Republican write-ins — enough to keep him in the race. The two will face each other again in the Nov. 7 election.

The mayor's position is a four-year term.

Magnetta believes he will come out on top.

“I stayed in the race because I'm going to win,“ Magnetta said. “I represent Tarentum.”

Carter lost to Magnetta in the Democratic primaries in 2011 and 2013. He's said he happy he got the nomination this time around because it shows Tarentum is ready for a change.

Still, Carter's not taking it for granted.

“I'm hoping for the same outcome, but ... he's a very well-known individual in Tarentum, so anything can happen,” said Carter, 45.

Both men are registered Democrats and have a long history with borough politics.

Magnetta has been mayor since 2009, when he was appointed to the position following the death of longtime Mayor James Wolfe, who was Carter's grandfather. Magnetta also served on council for a total of 21 years.

Carter, a shipping manager at Conco Services in Verona, has been on council for at least 11 years.

Despite the primary loss, Magnetta hasn't done anything different to prepare for the election. The 78-year-old retiree thinks he has done a “magnificent” job as mayor.

“I go out and make speeches and go to meetings and represent Tarentum over 200 times every year,” he said.

A mayor's primary job is overseeing the police department. Both men hold borough police Chief Bill Vakulick in high regard.

“The chief and I get along beautifully,” Magnetta said. “No problem at all.”

“I have no issues with the chief,” Carter said. “I think he's done a tremendous job, and I think with the right person working with him, that police force can be even stronger.”

Carter said his goal, if elected, would be to get the police more involved with code enforcement.

“I think it's more important than anything else at this moment because, if we don't clean up what needs (to be) cleaned up, then that's what brings in these other issues,” Carter said. “If we can start there, at the bottom, and we can keep working our way up, (we can) slowly start eliminating each piece one by one.”

Both candidates are at different places in their working lives. Magnetta is retired. Carter works full time.

Magnetta said being retired is an advantage because he has the ability to go to the borough building almost every day. He said he handles hundreds of telephone calls.

“A lot of my friends say to me, ‘What the hell are you still involved in that for? Why don't you relax?'” Magnetta said. “This is something that I enjoy doing — I enjoy helping people.”

Carter said his job won't pose a problem.

“Yes, I work, but I'm at everything,” Carter said. “I can come and go. I get texts, I get phone calls, I get emails all day. I answer just as I would be if I was at home.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.