2 political newcomers seek open seats in Fawn

Education: Associate's degree from the Community College of Allegheny County, 1983; certified ophthalmic technician; EMS instructor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Occupation: Ophthalmic technician and EMS instructor for Indiana University of Pennsylvania; Lower Kiski EMS, rescue division, search and rescue specialist, K-9 specialist and water rescue technician

Occupation: President of Ted Venesky Co. Inc.

Education: Associate degree in automotive science from Community College of Allegheny County, 2006

Two Democrats and two Republicans are vying for two open Fawn supervisors seats in the Nov. 7 election.

Democrats Carrie White and Jay Swager will face off against Republicans Chuck Venesky and Phillip G. Smozski.

There are two available seats. Supervisor positions are six-year terms.

Each party has a candidate with political experience and a candidate with none.

Democrat Carrie White, an ophthalmic technician, is on the township's planning commission and sewage authority. Republican Chuck Venesky, owner of a shelving distribution company, has been a township supervisor for 18 years.

Democrat Jay Swager, another local businessman, and Republican Phillip Smozski, an automotive technician, have no prior political experience.

Swager doesn't think that will be an issue. Neither does Smozski.

“It seems like people want some new faces in there,” Swager said. “They're getting tired of the same old thing.”

“I want this job,“ Smozski said. “I'm available for it 24 hours a day.”

Retaining the local police department is one issue all the candidates said they are passionate about.

The supervisors earlier this year discussed the possibility of scrapping the police department and turning to state police for coverage 24-7.

Fawn's police department is made up of one full-time officer, Chief Tim Mayberry, and two part-time officers. State police provide coverage when a township officer isn't on duty.

Swager said local police are better for the community.

“Dealing with your local police isn't like dealing with the state police,” Swager said. “If you have a little incident or you (have) a little argument with a neighbor, they'll come in and just slap your hand and tell (you) to go back in your own corners and be good. If the state police come in, somebody's going to go to jail.”

Smozski said local police usually have quicker response times than state police.

“(If a) house is on fire, the police officers are there first,” Smozski said. “A lot of times they beat the EMTs to the scene. Having them would be very beneficial to our citizens.”

White said local police have more of a connection with community members. For example, her husband recently had an incident where he was stung by hornets, and the first person on the scene was Mayberry, she said.

“He knew who I was, he knew who my husband was,” White said. “That meant the world to me. That makes the difference in a community because people care about each other.”

Chuck Venesky said he would like to add some additional part-time officers to the police staff.

He said local police know the residents, and are only a short distance away.

“Having our police cars out patrolling adds a sense of security,” Venesky said.

Venesky also wants the township to hire a part-time code enforcement officer or company to help Zoning Officer Randy Strzeszewski, who has office hours one night a week.

Venesky said Strzeszewski has a full-time job, and there have been instances where he has had to take days off his job to attend court cases.

“That's just not acceptable,” he said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.