Valley News Dispatch

Arnold councilman takes on 3-term district judge

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Frank J. Pallone Jr.
Submitted photo
Frank J. Pallone Jr.
Phil McKinley
Courtesy of Philip McKinley
Phil McKinley

Updated 1 hour ago

An Arnold councilman is challenging the incumbent Arnold-New Kensington district judge in the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Councilman Phil McKinley wants to replace three-term District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr.

McKinley says change is needed and he's challenging voters to take a chance on change.

“This isn't a casino and rolling the dice,” Pallone said.

He insists experience is essential and chance should never be taken in a district courtroom.

“This is the judiciary. You need to listen carefully and apply the rule of law,” he said.

Pallone won the Democratic primary and McKinley, a registered Democrat, won the Republican primary to win a spot on the ballot.

A district judge earns $89,438 a year for a six-year term.

Pallone is completing his third term. He's also an attorney. He cites his experience and his knowledge of criminal and civil laws and procedures as reasons to vote for him.

McKinley thinks three terms is enough. He considers himself an “average Joe” and says that is an advantage.

“Being an attorney isn't a requirement to be a district judge,” he said.

According to Westmoreland County officials, eight of the county's 17 district judges aren't attorneys.

Statistics from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts identify 516 district judges statewide. Of that number, 154 are attorneys and 362 aren't.

District judges arraign, or formally charge, people on criminal charges and set bond. They preside at preliminary hearings and decide if charges are dismissed or held for trial in county court.

District judges also rule on juvenile cases and school delinquencies, and civil cases involving less than $12,000.

McKinley is proposing action on code violations as well as closer ties with police officers to go after drugs and other problems.

Pallone replies that McKinley “clearly doesn't understand the system.”

Enforcement of ordinances isn't part of a district judge's responsibilities, and a district judge has to impartially review police affidavits and decide if criminal charges are held to court, dismissed, or waived by the defendant, he said.

McKinley said he believes he can pass a state test if he is elected. Many attorneys don't pass it the first time.

Pallone said he is the only candidate in the race certified by the state Superior Court.

He called McKinley a “bartender who cuts grass in the summer.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

