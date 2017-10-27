Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Civil War details come to life at Highlands High School

Emily Balser
Friday, Oct. 27, 2017
Highlands Middle School art teacher Dawn Miller, left, adjusts a Civil War-era slat bonnett on eighth-grade student Blake Adams, 14 during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Highlands Middle School art teacher Dawn Miller, left, adjusts a Civil War-era slat bonnett on eighth-grade student Blake Adams, 14 during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Highlands Middle School eighth grade students learn about Civil War-era currency, letters from soldiers and other artifacts from collector Mark Bracken during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Highlands Middle School eighth grade students learn about Civil War-era currency, letters from soldiers and other artifacts from collector Mark Bracken during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Rick Miller, performing as Abraham Lincoln, talks to students about the Civil War during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Rick Miller, performing as Abraham Lincoln, talks to students about the Civil War during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Eighth grade students Jaylynn Sobotka, 14, looks at Civil War artifacts during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Eighth grade students Jaylynn Sobotka, 14, looks at Civil War artifacts during a living history event at Highlands High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Abraham Lincoln, letters from soldiers and traditional dress were just a few things students got to experience Friday during a living history event on the Civil War at Highlands High School.

The event, focused on the importance of learning from primary sources, was a collaboration between many departments including history, English, arts, the school library and technology. The event was for eighth and ninth grade students.

“The benefit of this, is this is truly cross-curriculum,” said Sandy Reidmiller, librarian. “It connects it to the real world.”

Rebekah Young, 13, said she loved seeing the documents that were on display, which included letters from soldiers, money, photos and medals.

“You can definitely get a feel for what the war was like,” she said. “They were never really at rest.”

Students got a chance to learn from experts about the Native American's role during the war with a large teepee on display and from an Abraham Lincoln impersonator about his part in the war. They also got to hear from a local author and a Gettysburg tour guide.

However, part of the event was students teaching students instead of learning from experts or teachers.

“That's where the real impact is at,” said Michael Foster, eighth grade U.S. history teacher. “It provides them with an insight they don't necessarily get from us.”

Senior Penny Taylor, 17, got to teach about medicine during the war. She said she was surprised to learn that coffee and whiskey were some of the most common treatments during that time.

“I definitely learned a lot about how technology has improved since then and how medicine has improved,” Taylor said. “It's fun making all the little kids happy.”

Young said she would like to teach younger students once she gets to high school.

“I love just learning about what America was like before 2004, which is when I was born,” Young said.

Students got to try hardtack, a traditional Civil War food staple made simply from flour, water, and sometimes salt.

Eighth grade student Kevin Gonzales, 14, said it tasted like the crust of bread.

“It's definitely hard, but I still enjoy it,” Gonzales said.

Foster said he would like to make this kind of learning an annual event.

“I think it's such a valuable learning experience for them to get an opportunity to not only work with other disciplines within the (middle) school, but to work with the high school as well ,” he said. “Their excitement for these types of projects has been amazing.”

