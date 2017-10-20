Pittsburgher heading up power restoration efforts in Puerto Rico

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's not your typical hardware store order: 62,000 utility poles and 6,500 miles of electric power line — and it all has to be shipped by boat or airplane.

That's just part of the enormous project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to restore power to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

Shipping of materials from the U.S. mainland for power restoration is such a massive job that a special port has been designated in Charleston, S.C. And the Department of Defense is assisting in the transport of the materials to the island, according to Army Corps Col. John Lloyd, 49, of Upper St. Clair.

Lloyd is the commander of the Corps Task Force Power Restoration mission, the United States' primary agency working with the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, the Department of Energy and FEMA to repair the island's power grid.

The mission has about 150 Corps employees from across the country working in Puerto Rico or at sites shipping materials to the island.

When Hurricane Maria slammed the U.S. territory Sept. 20, it severed power across the tropical island.

A month later, only about 19 percent of the power grid is working, according to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority on Friday.

The Corps Pittsburgh District sent 25 of its employees to Puerto Rico in the past week and a half, many of whom are on Lloyd's power mission, according to Jeff Hawk, a Corps spokesman who is in Puerto Rico with the power mission.

Challenging job

Gov. Ricardo Rossello said he is pushing for outside aid to restore electricity and his goal is to have it back for half the island by Nov. 15 and for 95 percent of residents by Dec. 31. But, he conceded the task of rebuilding the transmission and distribution network is enormous.

Lloyd describes the goals as “aggressive” because of the many challenges.

“We will do everything we can to support that timeline,” Lloyd said.

“A lot of this is based on perfect conditions and we aren't dealing with perfect conditions,” he said.

Progress is incremental.

“This is much different than the storm damage in Florida,” Lloyd said. “In Florida, you would see linesmen, trucks and utilities waiting to go. We are not on the mainland. We have to bring in the materials that have to be shipped and flown in to the island.”

Also among the challenges: balancing how much electricity is put into the power grid with the addition of new lines. Too little power with too many new lines results in power shortages. Too much power versus what's being used can damage the functioning power lines.

Another challenge is that a good portion of the damaged lines are in mountainous, rugged terrain, according to Lloyd, who recently flew over the remote, heavily-hit eastern part of the island to assess damage.

“Part of the challenge is how to bring in crews and materials to these areas that are remote and where most of the transmission lines were damaged.”

During the fly-over in the more remote areas, Lloyd was struck by the devastation.

“You see roofs completely removed, houses collapsed and daily rainfall compounds the problems. People are doing everything they can to get supplies to these remote areas but people are cut off. There are roads blocked by landslides. There's a lot of work to do.”

Normalcy elusive

Another Pittsburgher from the Army Corps, Vincent DeCarlo, 45, of Squirrel Hill said frequent flooding in some areas sets back progress.

DeCarlo, whose wife, Aimara Gomez Martin, is from Puerto Rico, arrived last week to set up an office at the convention center in San Juan. The office oversees engineering construction activities for the power restoration efforts.

“When it rains, the streets flood because the debris from the hurricane clogs the drainage system,” he said.

Everything from finding clean drinking water to cooking meals has become a task, according to reports from his wife's family, who live in Carolina on the northeastern coast of the island.

“You try to find things you can eat out of a can because you don't have the power to run your stove,” DeCarlo said.

Residents, he said, flock to the few fast food restaurants that have reopened in the last few weeks.

“It is impressive how the people who live here have been patient,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.