The next Allegheny Valley School Board will look quite different after Tuesday's election

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Allegheny Valley School Board. All but two are cross-filed.

The Allegheny Valley School Board appears set to get at least three new members after Tuesday's election.

Only one incumbent, board President Larry Pollick, is among five candidates vying for four seats on the nine-member school board. The district includes Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township.

Pollick was the only board member to survive the primary. Incumbents Sal Conte, Kathy Haas and Annetta Jursa failed to secure ballot spots in a crowded primary election that featured nine candidates.

The other candidates on Tuesday's ballot are former board member Antonio Pollino and newcomers Shawn Fitzgerald Jr., Joelle McFarland and Shawn Whelan.

Pollick, Pollino and Whelan are all cross-filed, so they will appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, as is common for school board candidates.

Fitzgerald is on as a Republican only, while McFarland is on as a Democrat.

With construction of additions and renovations underway at Acmetonia Primary School in Harmar, what to do with Colfax Upper Elementary in Springdale will be a big issue of community concern that a new school board will have to address in 2018.

Once work at Acmetonia is complete, the district plans to move Colfax's students there. It is anticipated to be ready for the start of the 2018-19 school year. Should there be a delay, district officials have said students would remain in Colfax until Acmetonia is ready to receive them.

The fate of Colfax is something Fitzgerald said he's been thinking about.

“Our first goal should be to make sure whatever we do doesn't hurt the community surrounding Colfax,” he said.

Fitzgerald said the district should also take steps to ensure a charter school does not move in there.

If the school was demolished, Fitzgerald said homes could be built in the area.

McFarland said the district should sell Colfax as-is or tear it down and use the space for something else.

“I'm not sure if it's a viable building in its current condition for anyone to use functionally,” she said.

While there would be a cost to the district, tearing it down might be the only way to get someone to buy the property, McFarland said.

The best use for the district would be new houses that would add to the tax base, she said.

Pollick said he's not in favor of tearing the building down, at least not at taxpayer expense.

“I would hope we could find some use for the building that would benefit the residents of Springdale,” he said. “I believe it can be a strong and viable business opportunity for the right investors. We have to see what the interest level is, if any.”

Whelan said he'd like to see the building used for higher education or, if razed, to have new single-family homes built that would attract more families into the district.

“I would hope that we could make it work best for the community, maybe even a park,” Whelan said. “The question is: Can we find someone to do it? I'm pretty sure those houses would go pretty quick.”

Pollino did not respond to interview requests.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.