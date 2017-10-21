Youths test pumpkin-flinging skills at Hartwood Acres

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Teams of youths tested their ingenuity and science knowledge to get the most from ancient catapult-like technology Saturday during Punkin' Chunkin '17 at Hartwood Acres Park in Hampton.

At least 1,000 people lined the football field-sized pumpkin landing area or stood with younger spectators for basic science activities provided by the Sarah Heinz Advanced Robotics Program, or SHARP.

Pumpkins weighing from 5 to 30 pounds were launched using three catapult-like trebuchets. One of the machines was built last year for the inaugural Punkin' Chunkin'.

The celebration of science and practical test of engineering drew SHARP members from 14 public and parochial high schools in the region, said Christine Nguyen, who directs the science program.

The three-hour test of machines matched the wits and ingenuity of computer- and robotic-savvy teenage boys and girls trying to launch pumpkins.

“They know robotics. This is a practical, hands-on test of engineering skills,” Nguyen said.

The catapults are replicas of French-named war engines that use a lever and fulcrum to accelerate a giant throwing arm.

In the Middle Ages, trebuchets propelled heavy stones hundreds of yards to smash down castle walls.

Some of the chunkin' participants showed impressive aerial distance, but lacked significant down-range yardage. Team members conferred and adjusted the machine.

When pumpkins landed with the predictable smash 100 or so yards away, cheers arose from SHARP members and the public.

Haley Lex, 17, of the North Side is a senior at the Pittsburgh Science & Technology Academy, Downtown.

“I want to be an environmental journalist and robotics helps,” she said.

Kennedi Wade, a junior at Oakland Catholic High School, has been with SHARP for four years.

She likely will study engineering. “I've had my heart set on that since I was a freshman and joined the team. I am so encouraged there are many women in the field,” she said.

