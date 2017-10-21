Leechburg Area School Board will have 4 rookie board members come December

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Voters on Nov. 7 will get to choose four new people to serve on the Leechburg Area School Board.

The election comes as some residents are calling for the district to merge with neighboring districts instead of spending millions of dollars to improve its facilities.

The district serves about 800 students.

Six candidates who have never served on the board are running for four available four-year seats.

Melanie Knight, Darius Lovelace, Danielle Lovelace and Candi Stewart all received nominations in May's primary.

Sara Bradbury and Tracy Schaeffer, running with the Your Voice Matters party, were added after the primary.

The one available two-year seat is uncontested, with incumbent Terri Smith securing both major party nominations.

Although the candidates have differing backgrounds — four have experience as teachers — they each share a passion to keep Leechburg Area the small, tight-knit district it's always been.

Despite the concerns of residents about a recent $7.7 million bond issue approved by the district in September, candidates say they still believe in the education Leechburg Area gives its students as a small district.

District officials plan to use the money to fix school roofs and curbs and update shop equipment, technology classrooms and athletic facilities, among other items.

Bradbury and Schaeffer said they decided to run with the Your Voice Matters party because they want to represent everyone, even people who don't speak up as much as others.

“The children are our future, and sometimes their voices can be suffocated with other things,” Bradbury said.

Bradbury, 30, said she didn't run in the primary because she thought she might be too young but decided to go for it after finding out she could still get on the November ballot.

“My whole reason for running is: Nowadays, we need to start to think outside the box,” she said. “Children aren't like the children in 2005, or 1997 or 1960.”

Schaeffer said she was inspired to run for the school board after she saw how quickly the community came together after Leechburg police Chief Mike Diebold was injured in a fireworks mishap this summer.

“What a great community Leechburg is,” she said. “I love our school, and I just think we do a great job.”

Schaeffer said she thinks Leechburg Area School District should stay as-is and not merge.

“Its teachers and students are my No. 1 priority,” she said. “If not for them, what do we have to look forward to?”

Knight said she has been following along with the board meetings and residents' concerns.

“The repairs that need to be made have to be made to make everything safe,” she said. “Updates on the computer system are a necessity to keep in line with how the world is evolving.”

Knight said the updates could attract more families to move to Leechburg to send their students to the district.

“I do not believe in merging with another district,” she said.

Danielle Lovelace said many people choose Leechburg for its small class sizes.

“Going to Leechburg is almost like getting a private school education at a public school cost,” she said.

She doesn't support merging with another district.

Many people may see that as a “quick fix, and it's not,” she said.

Knight, a science teacher in a neighboring district, said she is encouraged by the focus Leechburg Area is putting on science and technology initiatives and hopes to continue that.

She would like to take a look at the district's spending and make cuts where possible.

“I think that we have a lot of things to work on,” she said. “I hope to be able to do that and cut costs in places where it doesn't really affect the children.”

Stewart said the news of merging isn't anything new. It came up many times in her more than 30 years as a teacher in the district.

She said the district held many public meetings before it approved taking out the $7.7 million and there was no opposition.

“There had been no public attendance for input until it was too late,” she said. “At this point, I feel that the board is doing what is best for the district.”

Although she doesn't support a merger now, she said if in the future the facts show that it would be the best option for the students, then she may consider it.

She said she doesn't know whether a merger would save taxpayers money.

“At this particular moment, I'm proud of our district the way it is,” she said.

Attempts to reach Darius Lovelace were unsuccessful.

Lovelace, a retired Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher, said before the primary that he wants to put more focus on preschool education in Leechburg.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.