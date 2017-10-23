Relic of St. John Paul II enshrined at St. Joseph High School in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: An exhibit of St. John Paul II relics, on loan from the Diocese of Greensburg Diocesan Heritage Center

In order to honor the work of St. John Paul II with Catholic youth, a relic of the church was enshrined and dedicated to the former leader of the faith at St. Joseph High School in Harrison on Monday.

A zucchetto, the white head covering worn by popes, once held and blessed by John Paul II, was presented and will be on display at in the school's technology center Tuesday along with other relics possessed by the Diocese of Greensburg.

Monsignor Larry Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg is donating the zucchetto to the school, which serves ninth through 12th grades.

Kulick received the zucchetto while on a pilgrimage to Rome in 2003, thanks to the help of some fellow pilgrims.

He said John Paul II touched and blessed the traditional cap when Kulick visited him during a small, last-minute gathering in his private library in the papal apartments.

Kulick said there is a custom that if a pope is presented with a zucchetto he will put it on and exchange his with the presenter. However, Kulick said John Paul II was too infirm during his visit to partake in that custom, but he did bless the cap before giving it back to Kulick.

“It was a very special opportunity to be able to receive this blessing from His Holiness,” Kulick said.

John Paul II was Roman Catholic pope from 1978 to 2005, and was canonized a saint in 2014.

Because John Paul II was canonized, that makes items touched by him, like the zucchetto, “relics of the third class,” Kulick said. Kulick said a relic of the first class would be a part of the remains of a saint.

The school built a reliquary to display the relic, which was unveiled during a Mass and dedication service for the St. John Paul II Center on Monday.

According to Principal Beverly Kaniecki, John Paul II was responsible for a resurgence in church focus on young Catholics, who he saw as the Church's future leaders, and that a yearly youth pilgrimage he established still carries on.

Kaniecki said the center, named to honor the Pope's dedication to children, will be a place for students to have quiet spiritual time, but will also be used for play and musical recitals and school dances.

“St. John Paul II was a playwright, and very dedicated to young Catholics, encouraging them to be active in their church,” she said. “This center will honor him and his mission.”

The center is located in the school's science and technology building, which was added on in 2008.

Calley Neelan, a senior at St. Joseph's, said that St. John Paul II is the pope of her early childhood, but that she doesn't remember much of him. She said that having the relic at her school is a reminder of the history of the church and the popes that came before.

“I didn't know him as pope, but I'm still inspired by him,” she said. “Being able to have a part of him here really inspires the rest of us to go on with our lives and live in his footsteps.”

According to Kulick, that reminder is the entire point.

“St. John Paul II's catch phrase was to ‘be not afraid,” and that's what we hope to instill in these students who will use this center,” he said.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @matthew_medsger.