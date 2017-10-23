East Franklin church hosts active shooter training

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 25 years ago, the Rev. Fred J. Neal Jr. was an agent for the state attorney general's office.

Even though his team of agents was prepared, one day in the 13 seconds it took to get near to a wanted man, the suspect fired at least 20 gunshots and three agents were wounded.

Fast forward to Sunday. Neal hosted an after-service “active shooter” defense class for about 60 people at Harvest Community Church in Armstrong County, where he is executive pastor.

The idea of the training is to get people thinking. They can follow three simple basics, county detective and training coordinator Frank Pitzer said. Evacuate, if possible. Hide, if escape isn't possible and take action if there is no alternative.

Church member Chrissi Steele, 30, of North Buffalo, a teacher, liked what she saw.

“This definitely gets you to think,” said Steele, who attended with her husband, Eric.

Wherever you go, look around and make an escape route in your mind, county Sheriff Bill Rupert suggested during the program.

Harvest Community Church typically attracts 900 people at its East Franklin location, where the program was held, and at campuses in Freeport, Indiana and Petrolia.

About 30 church members and 30 visitors attended the after-service class, and about 50 of the church's ministry team and teachers took part in a session on Saturday, Neal said.

Visitor Willa Weltner, 56, of Buffalo Township, said the three basics are important. “Evacuate, hide and take action. It's simple but most helpful,” she said.

Staff member Deb Beswarick, 65, of Manor Township, attends the church and is its administrative assistant. “I am very grateful for it. And it will be most helpful,” she said of the training.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.