Valley News Dispatch

Apollo plans major work

George Guido | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 12:21 a.m.

Apollo officials are looking toward a busy 2018 construction season.

The Railroad Street project is being designed now.

Borough Engineer Rich Craft said Railroad Street will be widened from 16 feet to 20 feet, with 8 feet designated for parking.

The borough has $113,000 left over from previous grants to renovate Railroad Street next year.

Bids will be sought soon for that project.

Right-of-way acquisition for the North 11th Street culvert project is taking place, though that project might have to wait until 2019.

Craft said the state Department of Economic Development has indicated two borough projects are not eligible for its grant usage. The borough wanted money to maintain the showcase monument at the head of the Roaring Run Trail and add parking spots near the Drake Log Cabin site.

Craft said those items take up only 3 percent of the project, and borough funds could be used if council wishes to do so.

Neil Andritz, owner of a kayak rental company along the Kiski River, along with the Roaring Run Watershed Association, would like to see a primitive kayak launch site somewhere in Apollo, particularly near the downtown area.

A primitive launch uses only earth grading and gravel for river access.

Mayor Jeff Held said Andritz's group obtained a $4,000 grant through the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy for the kayak launch.

Held told council that Apollo is the only town along the Kiski River that lacks a kayak launch. He said restaurants and other establishments are missing out on potential customers who are hungry after several hours of kayaking.

Council took no action, but Councilwoman Cindee Virostek reminded borough officials that the Army Corps of Engineers had to approve any kayak or canoe launch.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

