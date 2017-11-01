Upper Burrell supervisors approve controversial natural gas drilling pads, 2-1

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Upper Burrell supervisors voted early today to allow natural gas drilling off Geyer Road.

In a 2-1 vote, the supervisors approved drilling company Huntley & Huntley's request for conditional use that allows the company to drill four hydraulically fractured — fracking — wells on a 4-acre, gravel pad there.

Voting to approve were supervisors Chairman Ross Walker and Pete Dombrowski.

Voting against was Allen Uhler.

The vote came following a lengthy and raucous hearing in front of a crowd that initially was more than 100 but thinned considerably by the time the supervisors ruled after midnight.

The formality of the hearing was a departure from the carnival atmosphere leading up to and during the supervisors' regularly scheduled meeting held right before it Wednesday night.

A Huntley & Huntley representative was giving away T-shirts from the rear of a minivan that said “Natural Gas Supporter” to many in the throng that jammed into the township building.

Some who spoke during the public part of the early meeting were shouted down and interrupted, including resident Ron Slabe, who has opposed natural gas fracking procedures in residential areas of Upper Burrell.

A proposed overlay ordinance would allow drilling in residential/agricultural zoning districts.

Walker had to gavel down the meeting several times, and police Sgt. Cole Speer told everyone to keep their cool or he would issue “plenty of citations.”

Several weeks ago, the planning commission voted 3-1 to allow Huntley & Huntley's request to move forward.

A fifth planning commission member, Kenneth Slahtovsky, recused himself from voting since he is the property owner where the pad is proposed.

Two other wells proposed will be decided at a later date.

After a lengthy presentation by attorney Blaine Lucas, representing Huntley & Huntley, the company's engineer, Todd Baldwin of Civil Environmental Consultants, gave a time line, which is in play now that the supervisors approved the drilling.

Site preparation will be done in December, and drilling will start in February, according to Baldwin.

Two of the four wells are expected to be drilled in April or May, and production would begin in August. The two other wells would be drilled in 2019.

Much of the early part of the hearing centered around whether Slabe's organization — Upper Burrell Citizens Against Marcellus Pollution — has standing to testify as an objector.

Under questioning by Lucas, Slabe said he was the head of the organization and Debbie Borowitz was vice president. Slabe said there were about 100 members but declined to give any names because he felt they would be harassed by natural gas drilling supporters.

Attorney Bernie Matthews, representing Slahtovsky, said “it was very clear that an unincorporated organization has no standing to object to a zoning application.”

Upper Burrell Solicitor Steve Yakopec, however, decided to allow the concerned citizens group to have standing.

Anyone has 30 days to appeal the decision to Westmoreland County Court.

After the vote, attorney Jeffrey Reis, representing Slabe's group, said no decision had been made.

Lucas questioned whether Uhler should recuse himself, since he had earlier signed a petition against the proposal and “could not serve on the board as a quasi-judicial judge.”

Reis asked Walker to recuse himself, since he has signed a lease with Huntley & Huntley in another part of the township.

Uhler and Walker said they thought they could judge the request fairly.

George Guido is a freelance writer.