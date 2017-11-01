Hyde Park Council election features 4 incumbents, 1 newcomer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Political experience: Served on council from 1991-95, currently seeking re-election after reappointment to council

Five candidates are vying for four seats on the Hyde Park Council during Tuesday's election.

Four of the five are incumbent members of the seven-person board.

One of the incumbents, Council Vice President Marc Corna, is seeking his fourth, four-year term.

Corna is an assistant chief with the borough's volunteer fire company. Corna said that being a volunteer firefighter is a family tradition: His brother, John, is chief, and the firehouse is dedicated to their father, Louis Corna.

Corna hopes voters give him another term so he can continue the good work council has been doing.

“I'm focused on trying to get money to get the streets repaired and fixed,” Corna said. “That's basically the big thing in the borough right now because there are some streets that are in pretty bad shape. But we're slowly, but surely, getting them taken care of.”

Corna works full time and is an assistant union steward at the Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority.

Corna says his proudest accomplishment as a councilman has been working to separate the borough's storm and sewer systems, which he hopes to continue.

“I just hope to continue the work we're doing and to better the community,” he said.

Valerie Zanotti first served on council in 1990, when she was appointed to fill a vacancy. She subsequently was elected to that seat and served a full term from 1992-96.

Zanotti was again appointed to council in 2016. Zanotti said another term would mean she can help keep the borough heading in the right direction.

“I'm running to make sure that, with limited income, we don't raise taxes and we still keep services to the community,” she said.

Zanotti works as a registered nurse with the Kiski Area School District. She said that even though Hyde Park is a small borough, residents still need to step up and get involved.

“I just think Hyde Park is a wonderful little community,” she said, “but you need community involvement, and that's why I choose to run again.”

Michelle Corna also is an incumbent who found her way onto council through appointment. Corna is married to fire company Chief John Corna.

Corna said that her focus, if re-elected, will be on continuing to ensure that Hyde Park is as safe a place to live as possible. Recently, the borough installed a security camera system with the assistance of state police, according to Corna, and she said that system already has proven useful in solving and deterring crime.

“We have a huge focus on safety in our town, for our residents and visitors,” Corna said. “Our plans are to continue to expand that camera system, so we are further securing our town. It's been a good thing.”

Corna works as a departmental director at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. She echoed her brother-in-law's sentiments on the state of Hyde Park's streets, saying that tackling problem roads has been and will continue to be a major focus for council.

Corna said that she often spends time walking the borough's streets, so she is well aware of where attention is needed.

“I definitely think safety and the street repairs are a huge focus for our residents,” she said. “We are continuously working to make our town more friendly and more welcoming.”

Jason Gagen is serving on council and is an assistant fire chief.

Gagen did not return several messages left on his home phone seeking comment. When a reporter reached Gagen via cellphone and identified themselves as such, Gagen hung up and did not answer further calls.

Michael Becker could not be reached for comment despite several attempts to reach him at the number listed with his voting records, a message sent via social media and a visit to his home address.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.