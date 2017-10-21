Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Alle-Kiski Valley artists win awards in East Suburban Artists League show

Valley News Dispatch | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 7:09 p.m.
Submitted
Submitted
Updated 9 hours ago

Several Alle-Kiski Valley-area artists received awards in the current East Suburban Artists League show, which opened this month at Latrobe Art Center.

Alice Lieb, a professional artist, museum educator, arts administrator and teacher, judged the show, which runs through Oct. 31.

Hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the center at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. More details are at ESALart.org.

Among the Judge's Awards:

• Joyce Clohecy of Natrona in Harrison, Mixed Media, “Timeless”

• Myla Pearce of New Kensington, Photography, “The Guardian”

Judge's Mention:

• Patti Giordano of Lower Burrell, Watercolor, “What? Flowers?”

• Lynn Jacques of Lower Burrell, Mixed Media, “Autumn”

• Ted Scanga of Lower Burrell, Wood Mosaic, “Birds in Dogwood.”

