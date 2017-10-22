Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Photo Gallery: Arnold Fire Station hosts Girl Scouts Safety Day

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Serenity Matthews, 4, of Tarentum, shakes hands with firefighters at Arnold Station 95-1 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, during Safety Day for local Girl Scouts.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Serenity Matthews, 4, of Tarentum, shakes hands with firefighters at Arnold Station 95-1 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, during Safety Day for local Girl Scouts.
Girl Scouts got a firsthand look at the rescue equipment belonging to Arnold Station 95-1 and New Kensington No. 2 during Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Girl Scouts got a firsthand look at the rescue equipment belonging to Arnold Station 95-1 and New Kensington No. 2 during Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017.
New Kensington No. 2 firefighter Anthony Ferma shows off the department's rescue truck to Girl Scouts during Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
New Kensington No. 2 firefighter Anthony Ferma shows off the department's rescue truck to Girl Scouts during Safety Day on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017
Allegheny Health Network's Life Flight made a special landing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, during the Girl Scout Safety Day hosted by Arnold Station 95-1 and New Kensington No. 2.
Tawnya Panizzi | Tribune-Review
Allegheny Health Network's Life Flight made a special landing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, during the Girl Scout Safety Day hosted by Arnold Station 95-1 and New Kensington No. 2.

Updated 2 hours ago

Arnold Fire Station 95-1, along with New Kensington Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, hosted a safety day for local Girl Scouts on Saturday at the fire hall along Drey Street.

Sponsored by Troops 59027 and 59018, the event included girls from Harrison, Tarentum, Brackenridge, New Kensington, Freeport and Sarver.

“Most of you think our job is just to put out fires,” Arnold Deputy Fire Chief Jim Bartolovich told the girls, who ranged in age from 4 to 13. “But we are here to serve the community.”

The scouts were able to tour a fire engine, rescue truck and ambulance before a special landing by Allegheny Health Network's Life Flight.

Tawnya Panizzi is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach her at 412-782-2121, ext. 2, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or @tawnyatrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.