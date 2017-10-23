'Exhausted' Indiana Township nursing home employees say cuts threaten patient care

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If they're outside, there's problems inside, the nurses of an Indiana Township nursing home staging an informational picket were saying Monday.

The nurses, employees of the Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, stood in the rain along Saxonburg Boulevard, carrying signs and chanting for a “fair contract.”

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents about 70 workers at the 120-bed facility. Their contract with the previous owner, Consulate Health Care, went away when a new owner, Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services, completed buying the facility around mid-September.

The ownership change is so recent that signs on the building haven't been changed yet.

Management at the nursing home declined to comment. A call to Comprehensive's headquarters was not returned.

According to union representatives and picketing employees, the workers are concerned that pay cuts are driving employees away and making it hard to attract new ones, leading to staff shortages that compromise patient care. They're also opposed to a higher health insurance deductible they say makes getting care for themselves unaffordable, and object to Comprehensive eliminating education and training programs.

Elaine Miller, a certified nurse's aide from Harmar, said at times there are only two nurses on a floor, when she said there should be five.

“It's overwhelming trying to take care of people when there's not enough help,” she said.

About 10 employees have been lost, said Rachelle Brown, a licensed practical nurse from Upper Burrell, who is on the negotiating committee.

“Everybody's exhausted. Everyone's picking up overtime because of the lack of staff,” Brown said. “The patients are definitely noticing it. They see us exhausted. They have to wait a long time to get help.”

Brown said the company wants to increase health insurance deductibles from $300 for individual and family plans to $2,500 for individuals and $5,000 for families, which she said makes it “unaffordable.”

“We get hurt,” said Kimberly Edison, a certified nurses assistant from New Kensington. “You have to be able to get to the hospital.”

Edison said the home doesn't have the staff it needs to handle some of the issues patients are coming in with. She advised patients' families to check on them as often as possible, day and night.

“We have a very good staff, the few we have left,” she said. But, “You need to check on your loved ones.”

Employees are sticking it out because they know the patients need them, said Edie Perlick, a certified nurses assistant from Fawn who has been there more than 30 years.

“All we want is our old contract. We fought for that contract,” she said. “We're not asking for more. We want the same. They want to give us less.”

The two sides are scheduled to meet Wednesday. Brown said they'll strike if they need to. “It's the patients that suffer,” she said.

Comprehensive Healthcare also bought the North Strabane Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Washington County from Consulate at the same time as Cheswick. Workers there planned to stage an informational picket Tuesday.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.